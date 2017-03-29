SAO PAULO, March 29 The Mexican peso strengthened on Wednesday, supported by rising oil prices and bets that the central bank will increase interest rates this week. The peso firmed 1 percent after losing 1.4 percent in the previous two days. Traders expect Mexico's central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate this week for the fifth meeting in a row but at a slower pace following the peso's recent rally. Bets that U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose big tariffs on Mexican imports lifted the peso from an all-time low set in January. Oil-heavy Colombia's peso also rose as crude futures spiked on supply disruptions in Libya and expectations of an extension to an output cut led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent, while the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.9 percent. Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA added the most points to the index after UBS Securities analysts raised their price target and recommendation on the stock. Cemig SA was among the biggest losers after the country's top appeals court revoked a ruling granting Brazil's No. 3 power utility the right to operate the São Simão hydropower dam. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 971.58 0.13 12.53 MSCI LatAm 2655.45 0.61 12.76 Brazil Bovespa 65191.96 0.85 8.24 Mexico IPC 49153.51 -0.38 7.69 Chile IPSA 4853.10 -0.32 16.90 Chile IGPA 24272.49 -0.26 17.07 Argentina MerVal 20083.00 0.3 18.71 Colombia IGBC 10122.75 -0.25 -0.05 Venezuela IBC 41078.20 0 29.56 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1211 0.51 4.10 Mexico peso 18.8425 0.97 10.09 Chile peso 662.3 0.53 1.27 Colombia peso 2885.7 0.66 4.01 Peru sol 3.238 0.09 5.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4300 0.70 2.88 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.95 0.75 5.45 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)