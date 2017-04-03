(Recasts with Mexican stocks, updates prices) April 3 Mexican stocks gained on Monday, helped by gains in shares of airport operators that have been boosted by bets that a weak peso will keep tourists flooding into Latin America's No. 2 economy this year. Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste jumped more than 5 percent to a record high while shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico rose more than 2 percent to their highest price since late October. The gains helped drive Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index up about 0.6 percent. Analysts have been recommending Mexican airport and tourism operators, as they are likely to escape any changes in trade policy with the United States while also being poised to benefit as a weaker peso draws bargain-hunting tourists. While the peso has recovered from a record low hit in January on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could slap tariffs on Mexican exports, it is still weaker than levels hit in the last two years. Mexico's peso and Brazil's real gained on Monday as traders remained cautious amid lingering uncertainty over Trump's ability to make good on pledges of tax cuts and fiscal spending. The Mexican peso firmed nearly 0.8 percent after weakening for two straight days. The Brazilian real gained but remained vulnerable to political news out of the region's top economy. Brazil's Supreme Electoral Tribunal will begin proceedings on charges of illegal campaign funding that could lead to an annulment of the 2014 election, which could bring an abrupt end to the government of President Michel Temer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 963.84 0.57 11.14 MSCI LatAm 2659.81 1.87 11.55 Brazil Bovespa 65158.79 0.27 8.19 Mexico IPC 48819.07 0.57 6.96 Chile IPSA 4791.56 0.17 15.42 Chile IGPA 24013.47 0.19 15.82 Argentina MerVal 20541.75 1.36 21.42 Colombia IGBC 10174.00 0.23 0.45 Venezuela IBC 43986.20 0.25 38.73 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1130 0.53 4.38 Mexico peso 18.6785 0.76 11.06 Chile peso 658.2 0.30 1.90 Colombia peso 2870.98 0.07 4.55 Peru sol 3.25 -0.06 5.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3900 0.03 3.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.94 0.25 5.52 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dan Grebler)