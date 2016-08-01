(Updates with latest prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Latin American stocks were mostly down on Monday after a dip in oil prices weighed on indices across the region. A near 15 percent slump in U.S. crude prices in July, the worst monthly loss in a year, triggered liquidation as trading began for August and U.S. crude fell below $40 per barrel for the first time since April. Brazil's country's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.96 percent as lower crude prices hit shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA . Colombia's stock market index also fell. Brazil's central bank decision to intervene once again after standing pat for a day contributed to a drop in the real. The Mexican peso declined on Monday at the close of trading after strengthening sharply on Friday, while the Colombian peso was also down. Mexico's IPC index rose, helped by better corporate earnings in the second quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 882.55 1.04 11.13 MSCI LatAm 2363.52 -1.16 29.17 Brazil Bovespa 56755.76 -0.96 30.92 Mexico IPC 46807.24 0.31 8.91 Chile IPSA 4118.24 0.02 11.90 Chile IGPA 20358.89 -0.05 12.16 Argentina MerVal 15442.47 -2.28 32.27 Colombia IGBC 9623.74 -0.4 12.59 Venezuela IBC 12539.49 -3.29 -14.04 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier, Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)