RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Residents of northern Guatemala's Maya Biosphere Reserve, an
area of lush jungle and historical ruins, are far better at
protecting the forest from fires when they have formal land
rights, researchers said on Thursday.
The 2.1 million-hectare nature reserve in northern Guatemala
is under threat from forest fires, drug traffickers and cattle
barons, researchers said in a study.
Using satellite images, researchers analysed the severity of
this year's forest fires on reserve land, comparing areas of the
park where local communities have formal land rights with areas
where residents lack them.
Climate change is leading to an increase in the frequency
and severity of forest fires in much of the world, according to
the Union of Concerned Scientists, a U.S.-based advocacy group.
Researchers say Thursday's study shows that land rights for
local people in nature reserves help nations respond to the
increased danger from fires.
"Communities with land rights are better organized - their
livelihoods are intertwined with the forests," said Andrew
Davis, a researcher with the PRISMA Foundation, the El
Salvador-based think tank that produced the study.
About 14,000 residents have formal rights covering 400,000
hectares of the reserve, he said. These rights allow them to
use, manage and patrol reserve land, but they cannot buy or sell
it.
Only 1 percent of the 8,000 forest fires in the reserve
tracked this year by researchers happened inside of land
formally controlled by local communities, Davis said.
"In the community concessions people have to follow strict
guidelines to prevent fires," Davis told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, adding that communities who formally control the
land are also better able to patrol the territory to keep
intruders out.
Foreign observers backed the study's findings.
"I have traveled through the community concessions, and I
have been struck by the deep commitment of communities to
conserving their forests," Stefano Gatto, the European Union's
ambassador to Guatemala, said in a statement.
"By giving these communities concessions over their lands,
the government has given them the reason and motivation to fight
the destruction."
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault @chrisarsenaul, Editing by Alisa
Tang.
Tang. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)