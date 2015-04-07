(Adds detail, link)
SANTIAGO, April 7 The United Nations' Latin
American arm sharply reduced its growth projection for the
region in 2015 to 1.0 percent from 2.2 percent, citing global
economic concerns and financial volatility.
The revision reflected a global backdrop of economic
activity below that expected at the end of 2014, the
Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the
Caribbean (ECLAC) said on Tuesday.
"To lower world growth is added greater international
financial volatility as a product of a very expansive monetary
policy in Europe and Japan, at the same time as a rise in
interest rates is expected in the United States," it said.
The IMF said in a study on Tuesday that the world's growth
potential took a big hit after the 2007-2009 financial crisis
and is likely to lag for years.
ECLAC said the end of the commodities "super-cycle" has also
had a negative impact on the region, which largely relies on
exports of products such as soy, oil and copper.
The economy of regional powerhouse Brazil will contract 0.9
percent, down from a former forecast of 1.3 percent growth,
while Venezuela will contract 3.5 percent, and Argentina will
have zero growth, according to the ECLAC figures.
Mexico is a relative bright spot, with growth of 3.0 percent
predicted.
For a breakdown with all the projections, see bit.ly/1DfSky7.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Ted Botha)