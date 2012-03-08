RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Monetary easing and stabilizing global conditions should help economic growth in Latin America speed to 4.5 percent in 2013, though currency appreciation in the region highlights the need for productivity reforms, the Institute of International Finance said on Thursday.

Latin America's regional economy should grow 3.7 percent this year, slowing from 4 percent growth in 2011 as Europe's debt crisis weakened exports and sapped confidence, the IIF, a global association of financial institutions, said in a report.