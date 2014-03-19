* Region's commodity-led growth model nearing 'plateau' -
IMF official
* Says countries need to improve productivity and investment
* Praises Mexican energy reform and Chile education reform
plans
(Adds IMF official's comments; details on Mexico tax reform,
Chile's planned education overhaul)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, March 19 Latin American nations are
looking ahead at a period of weaker regional currencies, while
the widespread growth model based on commodities exports is
nearing a "plateau", an International Monetary Fund official
said on Wednesday.
Cooling economic growth, rising international interest rates
and softer commodities prices have combined to pressure
currencies in recent months.
"There are differences from one economy to another, but in
general the international context points to a period of weaker
currencies in the region," Alejandro Werner, the IMF's director
for the Western Hemisphere Department, said at a conference in
Chile.
Since the start of the year, Argentina's peso has
fallen over 17 percent, Chile's peso close to 7.5
percent, Colombia's peso around 4 percent, and Mexico's
peso and Peru's sol both about 1 percent.
Brazil's real has bucked the trend, appreciating
about 1 percent.
Werner said that most Latin American countries were growing
close to their trend rate and that there needed to be a
concerted effort to improve productivity and promote investment,
which has seen a recent sharp slide.
Latin American countries, which averaged economic expansion
of 4.3 percent between 2004 and 2012, will likely average growth
of around 3.3 percent over the next five years, he forecast.
"The cycle of development and growth led by exports is
nearing a plateau ... the productive process needs to be fed by
greater growth in productivity and investment," said Werner.
The IMF official pointed to Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto's energy reform, which ended state-owned oil company
Pemex's 75-year monopoly on oil and gas production, as
a prime example of what can be done to lift productivity.
"For many years opportunities to develop (Mexico's) energy
potential weren't taken advantage of and now those doors of
opportunity are being opened," said Werner.
As a result of the energy overhaul, the bulk of new shale
development can potentially be handled by foreign and private
oil companies, although it will likely be 2015 at the earliest
before Mexico's economy starts to feel any boost from the
opening of the sector.
"There are many of these opportunities in many of the
region's countries but politically speaking the fact that they
haven't been taken advantage of in the past points to the
trouble in taking advantage of them in the future," Werner said.
In Chile, President Michelle Bachelet, who took office on
March 11, has said she wants to foster investment and
productivity by making sweeping changes to the country's
education system, funded by a tax reform package.
Werner sounded a positive note on her plans, brushing aside
concerns that the tax reform could hurt investment in the Andean
nation just as an economic slowdown deepens.
"Investment will be stimulated by having a more educated
workforce and to the extent that these (fiscal) resources are
put into projects with a high social return, that's going to
help the economy grow more," he said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Andrew Hay)