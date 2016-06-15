SANTIAGO, June 15 Foreign direct investment in Latin America fell 9.1 percent last year and could drop as much as 8 percent in 2016, the United Nations' Latin American arm said in a report on Wednesday.

Total foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region fell to $179.1 billion, the lowest level since 2010, due to a decrease in natural resource investment and a regional economic slowdown, the Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said.

That fall in investment, ECLAC added, contrasted with a 36 percent rise in global FDI flows in 2015.

"FDI will continue at lower levels than those achieved in previous years, in line with economic perspectives. It could fall up to 8 percent (in 2016), although it will continue being an important factor in regional economies," the report said.

The U.N. body noted that FDI figures showed dramatic differences from country to country.

In politically tumultuous Brazil, FDI fell 23 percent to $75.1 billion in 2015, whereas FDI in Mexico jumped 18 percent to $30.3 billion, boosted by manufacturing investment.

FDI fell 26 percent in Colombia and 8 percent in Chile due to low demand for minerals.

In Argentina, where a new pro-market government took over in December after years of leftist rule, FDI jumped 130 percent, though ECLAC said that change was due to a low comparison base after the disinvestment from the nationalization of state-oil company YPF was realized in 2014.

In Central America FDI jumped 6 percent and in the Caribbean it fell 17 percent.

Since 2005, ECLAC said, "extractive sectors" have become a less central component of FDI in the region, while automobile manufacturing, telecommunications, renewable energy, and retail have demonstrated "particular dynamism."

In 2015, the United States was the principal direct investor in the region, accounting for 25.9 percent of FDI, followed by the Netherlands and Spain. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Alan Crosby)