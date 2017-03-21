TEPIC, Mexico, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
After six weeks at the Aravind Eye Hospital in the Indian city
of Madurai, talking to everyone from the janitors to the head of
the low-cost eye-care centre, Javier Okhuysen and his partner
flew back to Mexico City with a business plan, and opened their
pilot eye clinic four months later.
Working to tackle preventable blindness caused by cataracts
and chronic diseases such as glaucoma, their company salauno has
performed 17,000 cataract operations in the six years since it
started, and will soon add an eye hospital to its string of
clinics in Mexico.
“Thirty percent of our patients are now coming from Facebook
ads (and) 80 percent of them had never seen an ophthalmologist
before, so digital media is really helping us to democratise the
service,” said Okhuysen, who read about the Aravind hospital in
C.K. Prahalad’s book “The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid”.
Salauno’s tiered pricing system - where some patients pay up
to $2,000 for high-tech cataract surgery using European lenses -
helps subsidise procedures for lower-income patients who might
pay $300 for manual operations using lenses from India,
explained the former investment banker.
His start-up drew in financing to expand from the World
Bank’s International Finance Corporation, as well as Mexican
impact investor Adobe Capital. Like others in the growing
sector, Adobe scours the market for investments demonstrating
social or environmental benefits alongside financial return.
With traditional investment funds now hunting for impact
opportunities alongside venture capitalists in Latin America,
where Mexico, Brazil and Colombia grab most attention, experts
say investments in areas such as education, housing, healthcare,
agriculture and financial technology can help drive social
development and may contribute to wider resilience.
“In as much as resilience equals smarter, better investing
so that it’s more long-term, it’s more sustainable, there’s a
community there that’s thriving... if we can get the incentives
for financial capital to align towards that, that’s what we
would call the holy grail,” said Graham Macmillan, the Ford
Foundation’s senior program manager for impact investing and
inclusive economies.
RETURN NOT ALL
According to a report last year by organisations including
the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), a
“conservative” $2.3 billion was available for impact investing
in Latin America, including $1.2 billion managed by 28 investors
headquartered in the region.
Growth areas include agriculture, financial inclusion and
health, while 56 percent of impact investors target net annual
returns of over 11 percent, according to the report.
Jozef Henriquez, head of resource mobilisation at the
Inter-American Investment Corporation, said how the money is
used should be “as important - or more important - than the
financial return”.
“It has to be an investment that not only gives you a market
return to contrast it with philanthropy, but hits certain
benchmarks on impact,” he said.
Involving governments and hammering out regulations to make
impact investing more transparent would help develop the sector,
said Katia Dumont, ANDE’s Mexico and Central America chapter
manager, who expects to see more such investment in Peru, Chile
and Argentina.
“It’s a great way to move forward, especially for Latin
America which doesn’t see the same amount of donor dollars as
say Africa does,” said Dumont.
But creating an aggressive business model around many social
problems is not always possible and it could take decades to see
the full potential of investments, she added.
MEASURING IMPACT
Seattle-based nonprofit Global Partnerships, which has
poured some $235 million into market-based solutions to tackle
poverty in Latin America, the Caribbean and East Africa,
believes investing in projects that combine micro-finance with
education or health can build resilience at a household level.
“We feel that poverty is multi-faceted - you can’t just talk
about access to credit, you have to talk about who’s been served
in terms of marginalised populations,” said Jason Henning, vice
president of investor and donor relations.
Access to health, clean energy and education, as well as
technical assistance for farmers, are key areas, he said. “I
think all of that feeds into the idea of resiliency,” he added.
There may be no shortage of deals to invest in, but creating
clearer ways to measure social and environmental impact would
help the sector evolve, experts said.
The ANDE-backed report noted that 89 percent of investors in
Brazil measured their impact, but only 50 percent did so among
Mexico-focused investors.
And years after the term was coined, there is still
disagreement over definitions of impact investing. Some argue
that non-financial benefits should be the primary driver, while
local funds with an appetite for risky, early-stage deals also
want high returns.
“I think five years ago, the mindset was you can’t have both
- you either have a high impact or a high return. We see it very
differently,” said Erik Wallsten, managing partner of Mexico’s
Adobe Capital.
His fund looks to invest in companies, including salauno and
low-cost home builder Habvita, where doing social good is “part
of the DNA”, he said.
