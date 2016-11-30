BOGOTA, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Land
distribution in Latin America is the most unequal in the world
where only one percent of the farms and estates control more
than half of the region's productive land, aid group Oxfam said
on Wednesday.
Colombia, where two thirds of agricultural land is
concentrated in just 0.4 percent of farmland holdings, fares the
worst, Oxfam said in a report analysing land censuses and policy
in 15 countries over the last 50 years.
It said the problem was even worse now than in the 1960s,
when anger over a lack of land rights forced many governments to
push through major reforms.
"Across the region, there's extreme concentration of land
tenure and property and that's one reason why the region is so
unequal," said Simon Ticehurst, Oxfam's Latin America and
Caribbean director.
"To address inequality, including economic inequality, you
need to address land distribution," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in a telephone interview.
In Colombia, 84 percent of the smallest farms control less
than 4 percent of productive land, while in Chile and Paraguay,
one percent of big farms occupy more than 70 percent of the
land, the study found.
"As large-scale farming operations take over more and more
land, small family farms are being sidelined or are disappearing
altogether," the study said.
Unequal land distribution in Latin America has also been
exacerbated by the increase in the past 15 years of large-scale
cattle ranches, oil, timber and mining projects and agricultural
plantations, like soya, palm oil and sugar cane, the study said.
"This expansion has gone hand in hand with conflicts over
land and violence," Ticehurst said.
The report said 122 rights activists were killed last year
in Latin America, around half of them in cases relating to land
and environmental rights, making 2015 the deadliest year for the
region's rights campaigners in recent history.
Women are particularly affected by unequal access to land
and hold far less land than men, Oxfam said.
In Guatemala, just eight percent of women have land titles,
rising up to 30 percent in Peru.
COLOMBIA PEACE ACCORD
The Colombian government hopes to tackle unequal land
ownership and bridge the urban-rural divide as part of a new
peace accord it signed with the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia (FARC) to end 52 years of war.
Unequal land distribution was a key reason why the FARC took
up arms back in 1964 as a Marxist-inspired agrarian movement
that fought to defend the rights of landless peasants.
Under the accord, landless and displaced farmers,
particularly women, will be entitled to credit and farmland
through a land bank that aims to redistribute three million
hectares of land over the next decade.
"The peace accord is a real opportunity to address unequal
land distribution in Colombia," Ticehurst said.
"But we are not blind to the interests of big landowners and
the elite and their ability to yield power over decisions about
land reform and resist changes to land ownership. The accord
will be a real challenge to implement," he said.
Lawmakers in Colombia's senate unanimously voted in favour
of the new peace accord on Tuesday, and it will now need to be
approved by Congress for the deal to be ratified.
