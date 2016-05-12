(Fixes pronouns in 3rd, 4th grafs)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, May 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new map
shows areas occupied by indigenous people in Central America,
using previously untapped native knowledge, that could help
claims by local tribes to ancestral land amid rapid
deforestation, its makers said.
The map shows major overlaps between areas where indigenous
people live and where forest is preserved, bolstering the
argument that they are critical to protecting natural resources,
said Grethel Aguilar, regional director of the International
Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) which made the map.
That can help tribes and communities hold their own in
negotiations over land threatened with development, she said.
"This map shows that where indigenous people live, you will
find the best preserved natural resources," she said in a
statement. "They depend on those natural resources to survive."
The first-of-its-kind map, unveiled on Thursday as part of a
United Nations forum, draws on local knowledge previously
overlooked in cartography as well as satellite images provided
by governments, the IUCN said.
Activists and climate advocates say through traditional
lifestyles, indigenous peoples protect forests that absorb
planet-warming carbon dioxide.
But between half and two-thirds of the world's land is held
by indigenous people under informal ownership often not
recognized by governments, according to a report this year by
various groups including Oxfam.
Without formal title, they are vulnerable to being displaced
from land where they have lived for generations by large-scale
resource extraction projects, said the report.
Commercial farming, cattle production and timber collection
are among industries often pushing for the clearing of forests.
Francisco Ramiro Batzin, who runs the indigenous Sotz'il
Association in Guatemala, said the map would help his tribe, the
Mayan Kaqchikel, assert their rights to ancestral land against
claims from mining developers.
"The map can help us obtain judicial recognition ... of the
indigenous land," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The project involved consultations with some 3,500
indigenous people across Central America, the map makers said.
