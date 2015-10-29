NEW YORK, Oct 29 (IFR) - Mexican state-owned development
bank Nafin took advantage of moderately solid conditions on
Thursday to sally forth with its first cross-border debt sale in
16 years.
Nafin tightened talk from low 200bp over US Treasuries to
195bp (+/-5bp) before launching a US$500m Green bond at 190bp.
That was in line with the 180bp-200bp fair value range
calculated by bankers.
Investors took a shine to what is one of just a handful of
Green bonds out of the region. The rare five-year tenor was also
thought to appeal - and helped swell books to over US$2.5bn.
"Green funds are a little less price-sensitive," one banker
told IFR. "There are not many Green bonds out there, and they
need to put money to work."
The deal came on a relatively buoyant day for LatAm credit
even as US Treasury yields rose and stocks slipped after the
Federal Reserve left the door open on Wednesday for a possible
rates hike as soon as December.
Nafin's bond is just the fourth LatAm deal to see the light
of day in a month that has been dominated by high-grade
sovereigns and quasi-sovereigns.
LatAm high-yield corporates, on the other hand, have largely
seen funding doors slam shut in what remains a tough backdrop
for emerging markets.
Issuance from junk-rated LatAm companies hit a five-year low
during the third quarter and will likely remain constrained as
slower Chinese growth, weaker commodities and the threat of
higher US rates cloud conditions, Moody's said on Thursday.
"While refinancing risk for speculative-grade companies
remains manageable from now through 2016, with US$8.7bn of
upcoming debt maturities, risk aversion to emerging markets and
Latin America in particular will dampen speculative-grade
issuance," the rating agency said.
Mexican construction firm ICA became the latest junk credit
to fall victim to tough credit conditions as it announced
Thursday it had hired Rothschild to explore ways to improve
liquidity and reduce leverage.
The company said it had no intention to declare bankruptcy
or enter insolvency proceedings. Its 2024s were being offered at
around 32.75, or down about eight points on the day.
PIPELINE
Chilean financial institution Tanner kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings as it looks to market a possible 144a/Reg S
bond sale through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.
Roadshows finish on November 4. Expected ratings are BBB- by
S&P and Fitch. The company is considering a US$300m five-year
senior bond, according to Fitch.
CAF (Aa3/AA-/AA-) held a call on Tuesday ahead of a
potential euro-denominated Reg S benchmark transaction. BAML,
CA-CIB, CS and HSBC arranged the call.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)