NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Brazilian miner Vale
widened on Tuesday as officials in New York fended off questions
about the financial impact of the recent dam burst at joint
venture Samarco.
The company's curve closed the day about 10bp wider, with
its 2022s and 2036s trading at around 550bp and 680bp over US
Treasuries respectively.
At Vale Day presentations in New York, CFO Luciano Siani put
the financial impact from the dam disaster at Samarco - a joint
venture between Vale and BHP Billiton - at around US$443m.
But longer-term liabilities and the extent of any potential
support from shareholders remained unclear.
Fitch placed the miner's current BBB+ status on rating watch
negative Tuesday, citing the uncertainty over how the dam
accident might impact Vale's credit profile.
The rating agency said it thought "the high economic value
of Samarco to be a major incentive in possible future financial
support from shareholders".
The Brazilian government filed a lawsuit this week against
both BHP Billiton and Vale for US$5.2bn-equivalent to clean up
what it described as the country's worst environmental disaster,
Reuters reported on Tuesday.
"We have not been served with that potential lawsuit," said
Clovis Torres, Vale's general counsel.
Samarco debt meanwhile hit an alltime low Tuesday, according
to one New York-based trader, with the 2024s quoted around 32.00
after Fitch cut its ratings four notches to BB- from BBB+
The rating agency warned of a possible breach of financial
covenants if there is an absence of cash flow generation from a
company that could stop operations for two years.
"Samarco is a company that can meet its obligations," said
Torres. "Should they not have that ability, they can appeal to
shareholders."
Fitch said Samarco has sufficient liquidity to service debt
in 2016 and 2017, but it may need additional support from
shareholders if further penalties from the disaster appear.
The Samarco incident comes at a tough time for Vale, which
was already adjusting to the impact of this year's dramatic drop
in commodity prices.
Vale enjoyed more than US$5bn in sustainable savings this
year, not all of which was from the weakening Real, said Siani.
"It is a new era for the company in terms of capital
expenditures," he said, adding that yearly investments will fall
into the US$3bn-US$3.5bn range.
PIPELINE
Argentine oil company YPF is approaching investors with a
price of 103.73 for an up to US$100m tap of its 8.875% 2018s,
with pricing expected on Wednesday. Itau is sole lead.
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, held a Swiss roadshow last month via Credit Suisse. The
Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)