NEW YORK, Dec 15 (IFR) - Latin American credits recovered
some of their recent losses on Tuesday as investors cut shorts
ahead of a much-awaited rates decision from the Federal Reserve.
Mexico and Brazil led the gains among sovereigns, with their
five-year credit default swaps tightening as much as 19bp and
13bp respectively, according to Markit data.
Corporate bonds were also better bid, with the curve of
Chilean miner Codelco, for example, seen 15bp-30bp tighter in
spreads, according to a corporate bond trader.
"There is a bunch of short-covering into the Fed after a
couple of very bad days," the trader told IFR.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest
rates for the first time in a decade on Wednesday.
State-run oil companies such as Brazil's Petrobras and
Mexico's Pemex also saw better buying as oil prices staged a
modest recovery after approaching 11-year lows on Monday.
WTI and Brent crude were approaching the end of Tuesday's
session up 2.15% and 0.79% respectively.
Petrobras's 2024s were ending 1.5 points higher in price at
73.5-74.5, while Pemex's 2035s were one point higher at 88-89,
according to the trader.
Elsewhere in the region, Ecuador took an unprecedented step
in its financial history, repaying principal on a maturing
global bond for the first time ever.
"We've just sent US$650m to pay the entire 2015 bond. First
time in history," President Rafael Correa said on Twitter near
midnight on Monday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by
Reuters News; Editing by Marc Carnegie)