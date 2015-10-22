NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Brazilian credits were making a
comeback on Thursday as positive investor sentiment spurred by
the prospects of more monetary easing in Europe spilled over
into LatAm credit markets.
Brazilian bonds prices were largely inching up as they
followed the more substantial rally in the country's equity
market, where the Ibovespa index was up about 1.59%.
Fixed-income investors largely shrugged off weak quarterly
results at Brazilian miner Vale, which suffered a net loss of
US$2.1bn in the third quarter due to depressed commodity prices
and a weak Real.
"They are lowering their costs and leverage," said a New
York based trader, explaining the resiliency of the company's
bond prices. "They are doing a good job in mitigating losses."
The company's curve was 1-2bp tighter earlier in the
session, with the 2022s and 2042s being respectively quoted at
413bp-403bp and 543bp-533bp.
The Brazilian sovereign was also taking back losses on
Thursday despite news about further slippage in the government's
fiscal targets.
The sovereign's 2025s were up close to a point on Thursday
to trade at mid-market price of 87.50, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Economic news in Brazil is irrelevant," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick. "People are
waiting on the development of the impeachment (process). It is
all political."
Still, analysts are warning that Brazilian sovereign debt is
likely to suffer from a bout of forced selling among high-grade
accounts if a second rating agency demotes it to junk.
This is expected to happen in the first half of next year,
now that S&P has cut the country's to BB- and Fitch has a
negative outlook on its BBB- rating.
The sell-off, however, is likely to be less acute than the
unwinding of Petrobras positions last month, said Barclays in a
note today.
"Data on positioning seem to indicate that IG crossover
investors are positioned much lighter in the Brazil sovereign
than they were in Petrobras," the bank said.
While the bank calculates that high-grade index players
could be forced to unload about US$5.2bn in sovereign debt,
global high-yield funds as well as EM funds and brokers are
likely to absorb a good portion of that.
Barclays estimates that the potential net selling of
sovereign debt would be around US$1.4bn versus about US$4bn for
Petrobras.
PIPELINE
Mexican development bank NAFIN will kick off roadshows this week
as it looks to market a 144A/Reg S Green bond to international
investors through leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Agricole and Daiwa.
The state-owned bank will be in Los Angeles and New York
areas on Thursday and move to San Francisco and Boston on
Friday. It is expected to be rated A3/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch).
Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) appointed BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP
Morgan to arrange investor meetings in Europe from October 20 to
update on the country's financing program and discuss
developments in the economy. A potential transaction may follow.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup. A deal may follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)