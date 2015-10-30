NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - LatAm credits continued to find
support on Friday as crude prices rose and weak consumer
spending data raised doubts about the Fed's willingness to hike
rates in December.
While EM debt funds suffered another week of outflows,
substantial inflows into US high-yield bond funds were seen as
an indicator of improving risk sentiment.
"Accounts are more constructive around emerging markets and
you saw a huge inflow into high-yield, which normally benefits
us," said a trader of EM bonds.
In Brazil, corporates were largely outperforming the
sovereign, with bonds issued by state-controlled Petrobras up
between a quarter to half a point.
The company's 2024s were trading above 80 cents on the
dollar for the first time in over a month, quoted on Friday at
80.25-81.00.
"We are seeing investors selling sovereign debt to buy
corporates, which is generally a bullish trade," said the
trader.
Still, many Latin American corporates are having to contend
with the fallout from weaker currencies and the impact it has
had on their debt levels.
This includes Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau, which plans to
raise R$1.24bn (US$319m) through an equity sale designed to pay
down debt.
The company's 2024s barely budged on the news to trade at
around 84.00-85.00, though the move is seen as credit positive.
Mexican infrastructure company ICA also suffered losses last
quarter as financing costs rose due to the weaker peso. This
week the borrower hired Rothschild to explore ways to improve
liquidity and reduce leverage.
The move raised speculation that a debt restructuring is on
the cards, but ICA denied any intention to declare bankruptcy.
But the market is certainly pricing in the worst-case
scenario for ICA, as its 2024s tumbled another four points on
Friday to hit 28.00.
"If they didn't have exposure to dollar debt, they would
have done well," said Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed-income
sales at Bulltick.
Meanwhile, with a more stable backdrop, bankers are
preparing to announce roadshows next week after state-owned
development bank Nafin printed a US$500m five-year Green bond on
Thursday at 99.822 to yield Treasuries plus 190bp.
"The market is there but it has to be a name that investors
are comfortable with," said a syndicate banker.
PIPELINE
Chilean financial institution Tanner kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings as it looks to market a possible 144A/Reg S
bond sale through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.
Roadshows finish on November 4. Expected ratings are BBB- by
S&P and Fitch. The company is considering a US$300m five-year
senior bond, according to Fitch.
CAF (Aa3/AA-/AA-) held a call on Tuesday ahead of a
potential euro-denominated Reg S benchmark transaction. BAML,
CA-CIB, CS and HSBC arranged the call.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)