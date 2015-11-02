NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - A more supportive backdrop for LatAm
credits could bring out more borrowers this week after regional
development bank CAF announced a five-year euro trade on Monday.
While bankers are not predicting a flood of issuance in
coming weeks, some think a few roadshows could be announced this
week.
"A Fed hike this year is not off the table, and that
threatens to disrupt the stability, but perhaps guys are
starting to realize that this is the last time they can get
prefunding when the 10-year Treasury is in the low 2%," said a
syndicate banker.
However, mixed economic data across the globe has left
markets in two minds over the timing of Fed hikes and some
bankers believe issuers would prefer to wait until next year.
"My impression is that people are happy to shut it down for
the year," said a senior DCM banker.
Several Mexican names have been sitting in the pipeline for
weeks despite a more supportive backdrop, including Mexican REIT
Fibra Uno and white goods manufacturer Mabe.
"Fibra Uno's (third quarter) numbers were surprisingly
positive, and it doesn't look like their spreads are going to
tighten more over the next couple of weeks," said the syndicate
banker.
"Perhaps they are waiting for a better window next year."
The 2024s and 2044s issued by the REIT have tightened a
touch in recent days to 265bp and 375bp, the banker said.
The company hasn't taken advantage of the low rate
environment, but with no significant maturity spikes until 2017,
it is in no rush for liquidity, noted local Mexican broker GBM
in a recent report.
Meanwhile, CAF emerged on Monday with initial price thoughts
of mid-swaps plus 80bp-85bp on a benchmark-sized five-year euro
bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole,
Credit Suisse and HSBC.
At that level, leads are testing appetite at around 20bp
back to the borrower's curve, according another syndicate
banker.
Elsewhere, Argentine assets were also inching higher after
rallying last week on what is now an expected win for market
favorite candidate Mauricio Macri in the presidential elections
on November 22. Bonar 2024s were up about 20 cents on the day at
105.40-106.00.
The short of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA's
curve was also catching a bid as investors recycled funds paid
last week on maturing debt. Old PDVSA 2017 and 2021s up about a
1/4 point at 57.25 and 42.90, respectively.
PIPELINE
Chilean financial institution Tanner kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings as it looks to market a possible 144A/Reg S
bond sale through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.
Roadshows finish on November 4. Expected ratings are BBB- by
S&P and Fitch. The company is considering a US$300m five-year
senior bond, according to Fitch.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)