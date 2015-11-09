NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - LatAm debt markets started the week
on a softer note Monday as investors digested the increasing
possibility of a US rate hike in December following last week's
strong payroll numbers.
"Everyone in LatAm is a little unconformable with the US
hiking rates and the effect this will have on currencies," said
a trader. "Everyone is starting to protect their gains or want
to get out at these levels."
Broader risk-off sentiment bodes less well for issuers that
may be looking to leap through what is likely to be the last
window of opportunity this year.
This includes Chilean financial company Tanner, which was
forced to delay the sale of a five-year US$300m on Friday after
US Treasury yields widened in the wake of the jobs print.
The yield on the US Treasury was around 2.34% earlier on
Monday, up from 2.02% about two weeks ago.
Tanner released initial price thoughts of 5.5% area on
Friday and had been expected to set guidance Monday, but more
deal details have yet to emerge, say market participants.
"It is a smaller (financial entity) and is perhaps more
susceptible in a weakening economic cycle than the average
commercial bank," said a banker away from the deal.
"I don't know if it is a matter of price, or if it is the
kind of name that people don't want to buy in this environment."
Overall the region's bond markets were slipping lower on
Monday as investors looked to protect profits before the close
of the year.
Brazil again bore the brunt of the sell-off, led by Samarco
Mineracao, the Brazilian iron ore mine jointly owned by Vale and
BHP Billiton.
The company's bond prices have suffered a 20-point drop
since Thursday, when a dam burst at the mine and caused
widespread destruction in the state of Minas Gerais.
The 2022s were trading at around 60 cents on the dollar
earlier on Monday. BHP's CEO flew to Brazil on Sunday.
"BHP Billiton will continue to work with Samarco (operator),
Vale, the local communities, local authorities, regulators and
insurers to assess the full impact of this tragic incident," the
company said in a statement.
PIPELINE
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
