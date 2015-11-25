(Corrects day to Wednesday in 1st, 5th, 10th paragraphs)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - Bonds issued by BTG Pactual were
leading the Brazilian bond complex lower on Wednesday following
news of the arrest of the bank's CEO and a ruling party senator.
The bank's recently issued perp bond suffered a 20 point
collapse to hit 70-74, while the senior 2020s fell a good 16
points to trade at 72.00-75.00.
BTG Pactual's CEO Andre Esteves was seen as one of the
wunderkinds of Brazil's boom years, and his arrest as part of
the corruption investigation at oil company Petrobras is seen
having broad implications for what is now the country's largest
investment bank.
"This is a bank that relies on wholesale funding and it is
really dependent on perception," said a New York based investor.
"Their cost of funding will increase substantially, and best
case scenario their profits will go lower. Its magic touch has
gone."
While the bank itself has not been accused of wrongdoing,
Moody's said Wednesday that the prolonged absence of Esteves
could be credit negative for the bank.
The rating agency, nevertheless, underscored BTG's access to
liquidity and its track record in managing market risks.
"Notwithstanding its dependence on market funds, the bank
can count on a large pool of liquid resources," said Alcir
Freitas, senior bank analyst at Moody's, which has a negative
outlook on the bank's Baa3 rating.
Other observers agree that BTG Pactual's ability to access
reasonably priced funding is still not an issue.
"I am not sure this is a main concern because they can still
finance themselves in the interbank market," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick. "The
international market is closed anyway for any Brazilian issuer
so that doesn't change anything."
Still, the unusual arrest of ruling Workers' Party senator
Delcidio Amaral on Wednesday has only created more uncertainty
among investors, lending further weight to secondary bond prices
in Brazil.
"I never expected to see the arrest in Brazil of a ruling
senator. It is very difficult," said the investor. "The mere
fact they went after a senator is a game-changer."
The 2024s issued by Petrobras were also falling in sympathy
and were down about two points to hit 79.00, while the sovereign
five-year CDS was about 25bp wider at around 425bp.
"Today Brazil is a mess," said a New York based trader.
PIPELINE
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, held a Swiss roadshow in the week ended November 6 via
Credit Suisse. The Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated
Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows with
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)