NEW YORK, Dec 2 (IFR) - Investors were keeping a cautious
eye on Brazil again Wednesday after the local press reported
that impeachment proceedings had been opened against embattled
President Dilma Rousseff.
While the news broke late in the day, the sovereign's 2025s
inched about a 1/4 point lower to hit around 85.50-85.75, while
five-year CDS was being quoted at around 453bp.
"The news has still got to sink in," one broker told IFR.
The move is likely to complicate the Brazilian credit story
at a time when the arrest and resignation of BTG Pactual CEO
Andre Esteves last week has sent its bond prices reeling.
"In the short term this will increase uncertainty," said
Pablo Cisilino, a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor.
"Impeachment is not something that happens overnight. It is
a very long process."
The political battling is likely to draw attention away from
fiscal reforms that are badly needed to get the region's largest
economy back on track.
"It is not good news for the fiscal consolidation process
because it will delay the 2015 and 2016 budgets," said Alejo
Czerwonko, an economist in the chief investment office of UBS
Wealth Management.
"The country is running a 9.5% of GDP fiscal deficit, so you
need to get that under control. This is hurting the fiscal
consolidation process, which in turn is hurting the macro
economic environment."
This comes after BTG Pactual bonds saw another ugly sell-off
amid high volumes, as the bank's partners sought to distance the
institution from Esteves.
Arrested last week as part of a corruption investigation at
oil company Petrobras, he agreed to a share swap to relinquish
control to the firm's founding partners, according to Reuters.
But the uncertainty surrounding the bank had accounts
continuing to dump its bonds in the secondary Wednesday, a day
after Moody's downgraded the credit to Ba2 from Baa3.
The senior 4% 2020s sunk another 13 points to around
57.00-59.00, while even the 2016s - considered the safest part
of the curve - were about five points lower at 68.00-70.00.
PIPELINE
Pemex (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) mandated Barclays and HSBC for an
investor call that was scheduled for Wednesday.
Argentine oil company YPF is approaching investors with a
price of 103.73 for an up to US$100m tap of its 8.875% 2018s,
with pricing expected on Wednesday. Itau is sole lead.
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, held a Swiss roadshow last month via Credit Suisse. The
Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)