* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming
years
* Mexico was the largest fuel importer from the U.S. in 2016
* Refining projects in Brazil, Colombia offered a temporary
relief
By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON, March 16 Latin American countries are
becoming more reliant on costly fuel imports amid floundering
efforts to bolster domestic oil output and expand refinery
capacity.
Incomplete reform projects and budget cuts that have stalled
investments are aggravating the situation for many Latin
American countries. For refiners in the United States, it is a
bonus: they have in their own backyard a ready market for rising
fuel exports.
Overall, the 30 nations in the region bought 2.32 million
barrels per day (bpd) of diesel, gasoline and other fuels last
year from the United States, up 67 percent from 2011, according
to the Energy Information Administration.
Demands for United States imports are rising in the region's
biggest economies, up 199,000 bpd or 29 percent last year in
Mexico and 75,000 bpd or 94 percent in Brazil, contributing to
the gains.
"We need to build joint ventures to find the capital the
refineries require," said the head of Mexico's oil regulator,
Juan Carlos Zepeda, referring to his own country. "And we need
to produce more gas," he added in comments earlier this month.
But getting there will take time and in Mexico, energy
reform is likely to lead to more imports as the retail market is
liberalized, before upstream reforms can boost domestic
production.
Cheaper fuel prices have made it easier for these countries
to buy in recent years. Latin America's bill for fuel imports
from the United States fell to about $47 billion last year from
$51 billion in 2015.
GROWING DEMAND
But if last year's imports were measured at 2012's peak
prices, the fuels' tab would have been twice as large. Any spike
in oil prices would hit countries hard, given the increased
volumes they need.
"With demand increasing and a stable refining capacity, the
region's import needs will continue to grow," said Jake Fuller,
a senior analyst at consultants IHS Markit.
American refiners along the Gulf Coast are well-placed to
continue supplying the region. In contrast, Latin America's
state-controlled refinery firms have little capital or outside
investment interest in expansions or overhauls, Fuller said.
As fuel imports rise, crude shipments from the region's
energy producers are falling. Latin America exported 5.2 million
bpd in 2016, according to Reuters Trade Flows figures. The
United States buys just under half of the region's crude
exports.
Reforms that encourage producers to bring capital to
oilfields are under way in Mexico and Argentina. "We are in the
right path," said Miguel Gutierrez, president of Argentina's
state-run YPF SA, when asked about political change in
his country earlier this month.
REFINERIES WANTED
Analysts offer a simple fix for Latin America's dependence
on fuel imports: build more refineries and halt the subsidies
that push up demand. Political realities often collide with such
remedies, however.
In Ecuador, Venezuela and some Caribbean nations, heavy
consumer subsidies have stymied efforts to attract outside
investment.
Mexico this year raised prices on gasoline by up to 20
percent in a move that caused public protests.
"We made this very unpopular move to increase prices. Mexico
was along with Ecuador and Venezuela in the group of Latin
American countries with the cheapest gasoline in the world,"
said Pemex director Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya.
A GOOD MIX
Brazil is tackling its needs using third-generation fuels
from sugarcane and power generated from biomass waste.
"Brazil is in a good position to lead the regional change,"
Decio Oddone, director of Brazil's oil regulator ANP, told
Reuters. "Diversity has been key to address the consumption
growth."
Brazil, the world's second-largest producer of ethanol after
the United States, is able to offer gasoline blended with more
than 25 percent biofuel thanks to its huge production volumes.
Hydroelectric also provides two-thirds of its power generation.
But for now, Brazil stands out in a region where recent
economic struggles have curtailed most investments in such
alternative energy sources.
