LIMA Oct 2 Peru is considering additional
measures to help exporters if the global slowdown deepens and
has ruled out capital controls to curb speculative inflows,
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Tuesday.
In June, he introduced a dozen measures to help struggling
exporters from credit guarantees to streamlined customs
procedures.
"If the problem becomes more acute other measures will be
used," Castilla said without offering specifics.
Peru's economy is on track to grow 6 percent this year, the
fastest pace in South America, as strong domestic demand offsets
slumping exports. The economy likely grew between 6 and 7
percent in August from the same month a year ago, he said.
Exports fell 25 percent in August to $3.5 billion from the
same period a year ago. They are down 5 percent so far this year
as prices slip for minerals and, to a lesser extent, as products
lose their competitive edge because the sol has gained
to a 15-year high against the dollar.
Peru, a top global metals exporter, has one of the world's
most aggressive free-trade agendas, with trade deals stretching
from China to the United States and Europe. It is trying to
diversify its pool of trading partners.
At a summit of Arab and South American leaders, Peru signed
a cooperation pact with the Gulf Cooperation Council that could
lead to a fuller free-trade agreement. The Gulf Cooperation
Council includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and
United Arab Emirates.
Castilla said Peru will try to borrow less abroad in 2013 to
avoid putting pressure on the local currency.
And while he said capital controls aren't in his plans, he
made clear that regulators could try to discourage hot money
inflows from yield-seeking investors following a new round of
quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"On the fiscal side, what we are doing is trying to depend
less on external savings, so that means for 2013 to have a
policy of less foreign debt," he said.
"We rule out introducing capital controls like other
countries have, but we definitely don't want short-term
speculative capital arriving and leaving for yields," he said.
In the past, the government has raised bank deposit
requirements on accounts denominated in dollars and at one point
in 2008 introduced a custodial fee to discourage speculation in
money markets.
