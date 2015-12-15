(Adds details on flight and return to Madrid)
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 14 A flight operated by
Brazilian flag carrier TAM Airlines was forced to return to
Madrid late Monday after a bomb threat, the company said in a
statement.
Flight No. JJ8065, a Boeing 777-32W aircraft, left
Madrid's Barajas Airport around 9:21 p.m. local time (2021 GMT).
The plane turned back shortly after passing Casablanca in
Morocco, about an hour and a half into the flight, according to
Flighradar24.com, an air traffic tracking site.
TAM was informed of the alleged bomb threat by Spanish
authorities, the airline said via Twitter.
The flight landed safely back in Madrid shortly after
midnight, and passengers disembarked safely, TAM said.
The flight had been scheduled to arrive at 5:25 a.m. local
time at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos Airport.
The airline, a unit of LATAM Airlines Group SA,
said it is cooperating with authorities. A TAM official in Sao
Paulo said she had no additional information to provide.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)