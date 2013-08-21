* LATAM Airlines shares drop after wider-than-expected Q2
loss
* Chile's IPSA down 1.8 percent, lowest since Oct 2011
* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.2 pct Mexico's IPC falls 0.88 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 Stocks in Chile on Wednesday
fell to their lowest in nearly two years as shares of LATAM
Airlines Group slid a day after the company reported a
steeper-than-expected quarterly loss.
Brazil's Bovespa index also lost ground, and
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the fourth session in
five.
LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, reported a
net second-quarter loss of $329.8 million late Tuesday, sending
shares down 6.46 percent on Wednesday.
The drop in LATAM shares contributed to a 1.8 percent drop
in Chile's benchmark IPSA index, its biggest fall since
early July.
Chilean stocks have declined for six straight sessions,
pressured by increasing signs of slowing economic growth and
waning consumer demand in the export-dependent country.
"Even though Chile is still growing, it is doing so at a
slower pace than in recent years and that is making investors
more cautious," said Jorge Sepulveda, analyst at brokerage
EuroAmerica in Santiago.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely
in early trading, but closed 0.2 percent lower at 50,405.20,
dragged down by shares of Brazil's Vale SA, the
world's second-largest miner, whose shares lost 1.05 percent.
Vale Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday the
company is not in talks to buy rival MMX SA, the
mining arm of tycoon Eike Batista's troubled EBX
conglomerate.
Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.88 percent to 41,458.16
after data on Wednesday showed retail sales fell in June on an
annual basis for the first time in three months.
Losses were led by Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de
Mexico, whose shares fell 2.3 percent; the company
reported a drop in July same-store sales earlier this month.
On Tuesday, data showed that Mexico's economy shrank 0.7
percent in the second quarter from the previous three months.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily YTD %
% change
Latest change
MSCI LatAm 3,065.3 -1.31 -19.29
0
Brazil Bovespa 50,405. -0.2 -17.30
20
Mexico IPC 41,458. -0.88 -5.14
16
Chile IPSA 3,620.6 -1.8 -15.83
6
Chile IGPA 17,998. -1.49 -14.58
00
Argentina MerVal 3,852.4 0.04 34.97
3
Colombia IGBC 13,707. -0.09 -6.85
08
Peru IGRA 16,615. -0.39 -19.46
31
Venezuela IBC 1,293,0 0.23 174.29
82.81