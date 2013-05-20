* Massive Chile mining, energy projects have faced setbacks

* Availability of consumer loans more restrictive

* Total banking system loans to grow 9-10 pct this year (Adds comments on focus in Chile)

By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, May 20 Banco de Chile, the country's leading lender, is tempering its enthusiasm for the small, export-dependent economy as it sees signs of a slowdown in demand for corporate and consumer loans, its chief executive said.

"Since April we've seen a slower pace of demand for credit. There's definitely less dynamism, which makes us think that companies are delaying their investment projects," CEO Arturo Tagle told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

Domestic demand, fueled by strong investments and consumption, have helped buttress the economy of the world's No. 1 copper producer in the face of global economic turbulence.

But recent data, such as economic growth of 4.1 percent during the first quarter, after a 5.6 percent expansion posted for all of last year, underscore a mild slowdown, Chile's Finance Minister said last week.

"The reduced demand for corporate credit is across the board, but the delays or the postponement of mining projects has lots of consequences for suppliers and all the surrounding activity in the geographical regions where there's mining," Tagle said in an interview last week that was published on Monday as part of the Reuters Summit.

A galvanized citizenry in Chile has mounted stiff opposition to massive mining and energy projects that they deem detrimental to the environment or local communities.

"We haven't seen as much dynamism in new projects as we saw in the second half of last year," he added.

In the latest setback to a major mine project, a Chilean court in April temporarily halted Barrick Gold Corp's up-to-$8.5 billion Pascua Lama gold mine, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina, to weigh claims by indigenous communities it has damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.

Delays and the suspension of much-needed energy projects, mostly aimed at satiating power-hungry miners, have also taken their toll on credit demand, Tagle added.

Energy companies complain that they often find themselves at the receiving end of a lengthy permitting process, and subject to ceaseless lawsuits and legal proceedings.

Chile's top court rejected in August the planned $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant, citing environmental reasons.

Regarding consumer credit, Tagle points out that demand and banks' willingness to lend have moderated.

"People are reaching certain credit thresholds and they're acting responsibly, but also on the side of demand ... there's an increase in the risk associated with personal loans, so that makes us more cautious when it comes time to lend," he said.

Overall, loans in the banking system will likely grow between 9 and 10 percent this year, a figure similar to Banco de Chile's target, according to Tagle.

Banks in Chile lent a total of 101.896 trillion pesos ($212.9 billion) last year.

BOND ISSUES EYED THIS YEAR

Last year, Banco de Chile placed nearly $1.3 billion in long-term bonds in Chile, as well as private and public issuances in Hong Kong and Peru for close to $200 million. It also registered a commercial paper program in the United States for $1 billion.

The bank, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and Citigroup Inc, is evaluating four to five "alternative markets" to likely issue a little less than last year, Tagle said.

"Latin America is obviously an option, but competition nowadays in financial markets is really strong so getting the best rate is key ... . We're waiting for the best moment for the issuances."

Standard & Poor's raised Chile's sovereign credit rating a notch in December to AA-minus from A-plus, placing it as the highest-rated sovereign in Latin America and putting it on an equal footing with countries including Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan.

"The world is very liquid and we see tremendous interest to lend to Chile," Tagle said.

FOCUS REMAINS IN CHILE

Banco de Chile is not weighing any merger and acquisition opportunities abroad. "It's not in our plans," Tagle said.

"We believe that there is a lot to be done in the local market, there are opportunities to (expand) the availability of banking services and to do business here without the need to establish ourselves abroad."

Rival CorpBanca has twice ventured abroad in recent years, striking separate deals to buy Colombia's Helm Bank and Banco Santander Colombia.

With respect to rules handed down by the banking regulator earlier this month that would prohibit banks from unilaterally hiking commissions on certain products, such as credit cards, Tagle said he does not foresee any short-term impacts on profits.

But the penetration of banking services, especially in lower-income sectors, will likely grow at a slower pace and "innovation might be impacted, and hopefully not, but competition could be affected because if prices are frozen it's going to be very difficult for small actors to enter the market," he said.

($1= 478.60 pesos at the end of December)

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Xavier Briand and Bob Burgdorfer)