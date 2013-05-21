LIMA May 21 Peru's top precious metals miner Buenaventura sees slightly higher output in 2013 and said the stalled $4.8 billion Conga project it owns a stake in could advance after a community reservoir is built at the end of the year.

Buenaventura's Chief Executive Roque Benavides said on Tuesday during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit that the mines the firm owns directly will produce more than half a million ounces of gold and 18 million ounces of silver this year.

In 2012 Buenaventura reported ouput of 440,996 ounces of gold and 17 million ounces of silver.

"Looking ahead we expect to maintain the level of production if not raise it slightly, but there won't be any big jumps in output," said Benavides.

He also said that the proposed Conga gold mine in northern Peru - put on hold last year because of community opposition - could go forward after construction of the second of four reservoirs for local communities wraps up at the end of the year.

Newmont Mining Corp is the majority shareholder in the Conga project, which would be Peru's biggest mining investment ever. Buenaventura owns a 43.65 percent stake.

Communities say they fear the mine would pollute and deplete nearby lakes, and Newmont and Buenaventura have halted construction of mining facilities while they build reservoirs to assure locals of water supplies.

Benavides said construction of the first reservoir was scheduled to finish on Monday and that pumping water into the second at the end of this year will be a turning point.

"If that is viable from a social standpoint we can go forward with construction of the mine," he said. "We think that is going to convince the local population that we're doing a good project."

