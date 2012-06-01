* Echeverry rules out Ecopetrol sale this year

* Economy likely grew 4.8 pct in first quarter

* Echeverry sees fiscal surpluses in first quarter

By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 1 Colombia will issue all global and domestic bonds planned for this year even if the funds are not needed, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told Reuters, and he expects the Andean nation's credit rating to be lifted one notch in 2013.

Echeverry's stance, in an interview for the Reuters Latin America Summit, differed from February when he said the government may not issue all the bonds it had planned for this year.

Echeverry, in the interview also ruled out the sale of Colombia's stake in oil company Ecopetrol this year and said financing needs would be filled with higher tax revenue.

"We are going to be boring and issue what we said we would; what we announced, we will fulfill," Echeverry said at his Bogota office. "There won't be any changes to plans during the year so that the Colombian and overseas markets know what we are doing."

The government had said it would issue 24.8 trillion pesos of domestic TES bonds this year, of which 18 trillion pesos would be sold at auction. Also, $3 billion of global bonds is planned in 2012, of which $1.5 billion has already been sold.

Proceeds from international bond sales will remain overseas, Echeverry said, in order to prevent the currency strengthening further. The peso had gained as much as 9.7 percent until mid May before slowing to 5.6 percent as investors fled riskier emerging markets amid the European financial crisis.

Colombia had planned to sell a stake of up to 10 percent in Ecopetrol, beginning this year, to help pay for infrastructure, including road and bridges swept away by torrential rains.

Echeverry said Colombia's credit rating outlook will likely be raised to positive from stable this year, adding that the three major ratings agencies, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch, had been in Colombia recently.

While the United States and many European nations struggle to shore up their fiscal accounts, Colombia's financial management, buoyant economy and security advances were rewarded last year with an investment grade from major rating agencies.

"In a year, we should at least be upgraded one notch, and my aspiration is that it would be in the first half of 2013," Echeverry said. "So, positive outlook shortly and one notch in 2013."

BETTER FISCAL OUTLOOK

Once an investment pariah as drug-funded rebels kidnapped and killed oil workers and seeded rural areas with bombs, Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, has seen a dramatic turnaround, attracting record foreign investment that has fueled the economy and bolstered its capital markets.

Echeverry expects foreign direct investment to reach more than $15 billion this year, on top of more than $13 billion in 2011. The budgets for the years 2013 through 2020 will be calculated using an average oil price of $90 a barrel. For the 2012 budget, Echeverry used $92 a barrel.

The government last month said it may collect as much as 103 trillion pesos ($56 billion) in taxes this year, well above the target laid out in the government's financing plan. Echeverry has previously said increased tax collection could allow Colombia to issue less debt in 2013.

The economy likely grew 4.8 percent in the first quarter and will expand 5 percent this year and in 2013, Echeverry said. There will "very probably" be a surplus for both the consolidated and central government fiscal budgets in the first three months of the year, he said.

He forecast better-than-expected fiscal results this year and "equilibrium" in 2013. The government set a fiscal deficit target of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product for the central government and 1.8 percent for the consolidated budget deficit.