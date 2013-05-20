* For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment
* Oil reserves at 6.9 years, but increasing slightly
* End of war with FARC would help oil industry
* Foreign investment falling from record
By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, May 20 With Colombia's oil reserves
stretching to less than seven years, its biggest challenge is
boosting exploration and attracting fresh investment to uncap a
"world of discovery" in shale oil, the energy minister said.
A decade ago, Colombia was on the verge of becoming a net
importer of crude, but a boom of foreign investment on the back
of improved security has allowed the country to become Latin
America's No. 4 oil producer after Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil.
Crude has become Colombia's main export and a key driver for
growth, which is putting pressure on the government to boost
both reserves and output levels.
"Every day we work to increase reserves," Energy Minister
Federico Renjifo told the Reuters Latin America Investment
Summit. "We are making a real effort so that foreign investment
comes to explore."
The Andean nation closed 2012 with oil reserves of 2.3
billion barrels, up 5.2 percent from 2011, and good for 6.9
years more. But its medium-term outlook as an oil producer is
uncertain unless it boosts its crude reserves.
Colombia is betting it can extend the life of its crude
deposits by deploying new technologies that rejuvenate older,
less productive wells and make it possible to extract oil from
so-called non-conventional shale deep underground.
"I really believe that in terms of non-conventional
resources, Colombia has a world of discovery," said Renjifo, a
lawyer and former adviser to President Juan Manuel Santos. "As
much as 70 percent of the country has not been discovered yet,
has not been explored."
Oil companies are not yet extracting shale oil in Colombia,
but the government plans a bidding round for exploration blocks
that may hold large shale deposits.
Some 10 percent of total reserves could eventually come from
shale oil, Renjifo said in the interview in Bogota late last
week.
UNDER PRESSURE
Colombia's oil output rose 3.16 percent last year to 944,000
barrels per day, a growth rate that came in below the expansion
in reserves. However, production has almost doubled since 2007,
and Renjifo said it will likely increase 13.3 percent this year.
Next year, the government will auction rights for companies
interested in exploring for conventional crude deposits as well
as shale oil. Investors pledged $2.6 billion for exploration
rights last year in 55 blocks and Renjifo hopes to see similar
amounts going forward. Some 33 percent of total 2012 reserves
came from new wells, he said.
As international financial troubles hit corporate spending,
the government fears that foreign direct investment - which
flows mostly into oil and mining - will drop this year from its
record of almost $16.7 billion in 2012.
Already, in the first four months of the year, overseas
investment has slipped 6.5 percent from a year ago, with the oil
and mining sector receiving $4.6 billion, 2 percent less than in
the same period of 2012.
While higher output offset lower oil prices for Colombian
exports, recent declines in commodity prices pose a risk for
foreign investment in Latin America. Some analysts reckon that
countries in the region will need to relax or improve investment
terms gong forward, in a bid to lure investors.
"It's a daily challenge because everyone knows that all
modern nations want to have these kinds of investments; but not
everyone has important assets like Colombia in terms of
biodiversity and minerals," Renjifo said.
Some companies have complained the government has been slow
to issue environmental permits that would allow them to begin
drilling and mining in remote mountain and jungle areas.
The central bank says that also has contributed to a
slowdown in economic growth over the last year.
Once an investment pariah as drug-funded rebels kidnapped
and killed oil workers and potted rural areas with landmines,
Colombia has seen a dramatic turnaround, attracting record
foreign investment that has allowed drilling in once off-limits
areas and fueled economic growth.
The government is currently in peace negotiations with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a long-term foe of oil
and mining companies. While attacks on pipelines, workers and
infrastructure continue, a successful end to the talks would
allow more exploration and greater access to foreign companies.
Renjifo is trying to harness that nascent, safer reputation
to lure more foreign partners to help develop the potentially
large oil reserves within shale rock and at the same time
promote strong social and environmental practices.
"My daily challenge is achieving income and resource
sustainability," said Renjifo, who also served as Santos'
interior minister. "Not just in terms of oil reserves, but also
in social and environmental terms."
(Additional reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Kieran
Murray and Chris Reese)