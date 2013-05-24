* For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment
Summit, click here
* CEO says one big U.S. order left, after winning 3 in 4
* Options in recent deals to cover much of remaining demand
* Planemaker doesn't need more capital to finance new E-Jets
(Updates with quotes, details on renewed E-Jet lineup)
By Brad Haynes, Cesar Bianconi and Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO, May 24 Embraer SA, the
world's third-largest commercial jet maker, expects just one
more big regional jet order as a result of its current U.S.
sales campaign, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said in
an interview, after the Brazilian planemaker clinched three of
four major deals since December.
"After the American Airlines competition, the game is over
for a while," Curado told the Reuters Latin America Investment
Summit late on Thursday, reinforcing views that Embraer has come
away victorious in the latest round against Canadian rival
Bombardier Inc.
Curado said much of the lingering demand for regional jets
over the next year or so, which could amount to between 150 and
250 planes seating up to 76 passengers, is likely to be
satisfied by outstanding options in recent contracts.
Embraer booked the lion's share of those contracts over the
past six months, with 117 firm orders from United Airlines
and regional operators SkyWest Inc and Republic
Airways - plus options for an additional 247 jets.
Bombardier's only major U.S. contract in the same period was
a December deal with Delta Air Lines for 40 firm orders
and 30 options.
BOLSTERED BACKLOG
Embraer's flurry of new orders this year, worth at least
$4.8 billion at list prices, guaranteed stable or growing output
of its regional E-Jets in coming years, Curado said, in his
first interview since a "milestone" Tuesday order from SkyWest.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts estimate that
Embraer's order backlog may rise from a six-year low last year
to 16.1 billion Brazilian reais ($78.58 billion) by June -- its
highest since 2009.
While U.S. demand has concentrated on the smaller E175, due
to renegotiated labor contracts for regional airlines, Curado
said there is ongoing sales activity for larger models in the
E-Jet lineup, despite a slowdown in their traditional markets.
"Europe is facing a tricky economic outlook and the Chinese
market for regional aviation has been settling. So at this point
we're talking about smaller volumes, but the E190 is the
most-sold of the E-Jet family and that should continue," he
said.
Embraer's backlog should continue to grow next year,
according to analysts at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual,
pointing to the outlook for smaller orders from emerging markets
and continued demand in North America.
Curado said he expected most demand for jets of around 100
seats to come from fleet renewals over the coming decade, rather
than market growth. He mentioned hundreds of aging Fokker 100,
McDonnell Douglas DC-9 and Boeing 737-200/300 that will
need to be replaced.
While that represents a small slice of airlines' global
fleets, Curado said it will remain Embraer's core business,
justifying a hefty investment to renew the E-Jet lineup with
more fuel-efficient engines, wings and other systems by 2018.
Engineers have been working two years on the specifications
of the next generation of planes, Curado said, but the program
is still awaiting approval by Embraer's board of directors.
Many analysts expect the formal launch of the next
generation next month at the Paris Air Show, which Curado
neither confirmed nor denied.
If Embraer does go ahead with the program, Curado said it
could cover development costs using cash flow and debt, with no
need to raise new capital.
($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reais)
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Brad Haynes, Cesar Bianconi and Roberta Vilas
Boas; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chris Reese)