(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

By Krista Hughes and Walter Brandimarte

MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO May 19 Foreign investors flocked back to Brazil in early 2013, prompting the strongest stock market inflows in more than two years, but massive bets on share price falls suggest no change in sentiment towards Latin America's largest economy.

Central bank data shows foreign inflows to Brazil's stock market almost tripled in the first quarter from the previous three-month period to $7.74 billion, more than the net inflows for the whole of 2012 and the strongest quarter since late 2010.

In a sign of pessimism about the outlook, however, both local and foreign investors are also increasingly shorting the benchmark Bovespa index, or betting on future price drops.

Once-frothy Brazil is already cheap compared to Mexico, which outpaced Brazil in foreign investment inflows to stocks in 2012 on the back of optimism about planned economic reforms.

But flows to Mexico were virtually flat in Q1 after earnings disappointments added to a view that shares there are over-priced.

Overseas investment continued to arrive in Brazil in April and May, according to exchange operator BM&FBovespa, contrasting with a fall in Brazilian shares over the period and mutual fund outflows.

Although Brazilian stocks may be cheaper, many investors are still wary of unpredictable government policies, high inflation and a lack of commitment to structural reforms which would boost long-term growth and reduce reliance on volatile commodity prices and continued strong demand from China.

"(Brazil is cheap) definitely in a straightforward valuations sense, but long-term sentiment is still very much worse in Brazil than it is in Mexico in terms of prospects for long-term earnings," said Nick Field, who manages $24 billion in equities for Schroders Investment Management in London.

Brazil is expected to grow 3 percent this year, and Mexico 3.5 percent. The outlook for the region's biggest economies will be discussed by investors, policymakers and business leaders at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on May 20-24.

One sign of investor worry about Brazil is a jump in short contracts on the Bovespa and individual stocks such as oil company OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista.

Foreign investors' net short bets on the Bovespa more than doubled since end-2012, BM&FBovespa data shows, and stock rentals -- largely used for short selling -- are at a record high of 84.12 billion reais ($41.54 billion) for foreigners and local mutual funds combined.

Shorting typically involves an investor borrowing a stock and selling it immediately, betting that its price will have fallen by the time the loan is up and they buy the share back. Some of these transactions end up in portfolio flows data.

Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with brokerage Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, said short contracts for the Bovespa itself were about three times higher than normal as investors sought insurance for their share purchases.

"Much of that is a function of a complicated domestic scenario," he said. "We have low growth, low industrial production, low retail sales. All of that is making foreign investors protect their investments in the country with short contracts on the index."

BARGAIN HUNTERS

Another popular trade is to buy a stock and then build up an opposite short position in the futures market, allowing the investor to profit from the interest rate priced into the difference between the stock price in the spot and the future markets.

That allows foreigners to take advantage of Brazil's high - and rising - interest rates without paying the financial transaction tax (IOF) that the government charges on foreign investment in bonds and some other transactions.

These practices may help explain recent weak performance in Brazilian shares, despite the foreign inflows: so far this year the volume-weighted Bovespa is down 9.55 percent. Mexico's market cap-weighted IPC is down 4.34 percent.

While forward price-to-earnings ratios for the IPC index are 16.65 over 12 months, the Bovespa is just under 11, according to Thomson Reuters data. The U.S. S&P 500 is trading at 14.77.

"We are still thinking that Brazil is a good buy at these valuation levels," said Geoff Pazzanese, senior portfolio manager with the $656 million Federated InterContinental Fund, noting improving earnings estimates and expected earnings-per-share growth of 18 percent to 20 percent over the next year.

Asset manager Guido Chagas, from Humaita Investimentos in Sao Paulo, said Brazil had so far seen little interest from Japanese investors after the Bank of Japan started massive bond purchases, but that could change and boost inflows.

"As Japanese yields drop, investors will have to increase their exposure to stocks at some point," he said.

"Since Brazilian shares are so cheap, you might have some investment coming to the stock market, which may support the Bovespa at its current levels or even slightly prop it up in the next few months."

Big mutual funds, though, are moving out. Data from funds tracker EPFR shows that flows to Brazil reversed at the end of February. Thomson Reuters service Lipper, which covers flows into U.S.-domiciled mutual funds dedicated to Latin American stocks, show outflows in 10 of the last 18 weeks.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's fund manager surveys show underweight positions on Brazil hit a record high in February and remain close to that level in May.

BoAML analyst Felipe Hirai said the $2.3 billion of outflows from Brazilian funds year-to-date were more reflective of sentiment than the foreign investment inflows.

"We think fund flows better tell the story on how investors see Brazil," he said. ($1 = 2.0248 Brazilian reals)

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Danielle Assalve, Asher Levine and Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kieran Murray and Doina Chiacu)