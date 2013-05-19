(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit,
By Krista Hughes and Walter Brandimarte
MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO May 19 Foreign
investors flocked back to Brazil in early 2013, prompting the
strongest stock market inflows in more than two years, but
massive bets on share price falls suggest no change in sentiment
towards Latin America's largest economy.
Central bank data shows foreign inflows to Brazil's stock
market almost tripled in the first quarter from the previous
three-month period to $7.74 billion, more than the net inflows
for the whole of 2012 and the strongest quarter since late 2010.
In a sign of pessimism about the outlook, however, both
local and foreign investors are also increasingly shorting the
benchmark Bovespa index, or betting on future price
drops.
Once-frothy Brazil is already cheap compared to Mexico,
which outpaced Brazil in foreign investment inflows to stocks in
2012 on the back of optimism about planned economic reforms.
But flows to Mexico were virtually flat in Q1 after earnings
disappointments added to a view that shares there are
over-priced.
Overseas investment continued to arrive in Brazil in April
and May, according to exchange operator BM&FBovespa, contrasting
with a fall in Brazilian shares over the period and mutual fund
outflows.
Although Brazilian stocks may be cheaper, many investors are
still wary of unpredictable government policies, high inflation
and a lack of commitment to structural reforms which would boost
long-term growth and reduce reliance on volatile commodity
prices and continued strong demand from China.
"(Brazil is cheap) definitely in a straightforward
valuations sense, but long-term sentiment is still very much
worse in Brazil than it is in Mexico in terms of prospects for
long-term earnings," said Nick Field, who manages $24 billion in
equities for Schroders Investment Management in London.
Brazil is expected to grow 3 percent this year, and Mexico
3.5 percent. The outlook for the region's biggest economies will
be discussed by investors, policymakers and business leaders at
the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on May 20-24.
One sign of investor worry about Brazil is a jump in short
contracts on the Bovespa and individual stocks such as oil
company OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista.
Foreign investors' net short bets on the Bovespa more than
doubled since end-2012, BM&FBovespa data shows, and stock
rentals -- largely used for short selling -- are at a record
high of 84.12 billion reais ($41.54 billion) for foreigners and
local mutual funds combined.
Shorting typically involves an investor borrowing a stock
and selling it immediately, betting that its price will have
fallen by the time the loan is up and they buy the share back.
Some of these transactions end up in portfolio flows data.
Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with brokerage Orama
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, said short contracts for the
Bovespa itself were about three times higher than normal as
investors sought insurance for their share purchases.
"Much of that is a function of a complicated domestic
scenario," he said. "We have low growth, low industrial
production, low retail sales. All of that is making foreign
investors protect their investments in the country with short
contracts on the index."
BARGAIN HUNTERS
Another popular trade is to buy a stock and then build up an
opposite short position in the futures market, allowing the
investor to profit from the interest rate priced into the
difference between the stock price in the spot and the future
markets.
That allows foreigners to take advantage of Brazil's high -
and rising - interest rates without paying the financial
transaction tax (IOF) that the government charges on foreign
investment in bonds and some other transactions.
These practices may help explain recent weak performance in
Brazilian shares, despite the foreign inflows: so far this year
the volume-weighted Bovespa is down 9.55 percent. Mexico's
market cap-weighted IPC is down 4.34 percent.
While forward price-to-earnings ratios for the IPC index are
16.65 over 12 months, the Bovespa is just under 11, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The U.S. S&P 500 is trading at 14.77.
"We are still thinking that Brazil is a good buy at these
valuation levels," said Geoff Pazzanese, senior portfolio
manager with the $656 million Federated InterContinental Fund,
noting improving earnings estimates and expected
earnings-per-share growth of 18 percent to 20 percent over the
next year.
Asset manager Guido Chagas, from Humaita Investimentos in
Sao Paulo, said Brazil had so far seen little interest from
Japanese investors after the Bank of Japan started massive bond
purchases, but that could change and boost inflows.
"As Japanese yields drop, investors will have to increase
their exposure to stocks at some point," he said.
"Since Brazilian shares are so cheap, you might have some
investment coming to the stock market, which may support the
Bovespa at its current levels or even slightly prop it up in the
next few months."
Big mutual funds, though, are moving out. Data from funds
tracker EPFR shows that flows to Brazil reversed at the end of
February. Thomson Reuters service Lipper, which covers flows
into U.S.-domiciled mutual funds dedicated to Latin American
stocks, show outflows in 10 of the last 18 weeks.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's fund manager surveys show
underweight positions on Brazil hit a record high in February
and remain close to that level in May.
BoAML analyst Felipe Hirai said the $2.3 billion of outflows
from Brazilian funds year-to-date were more reflective of
sentiment than the foreign investment inflows.
"We think fund flows better tell the story on how investors
see Brazil," he said.
($1 = 2.0248 Brazilian reals)
