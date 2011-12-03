* CELAC backs Argentina's Falklands claim, Cuba
* Chavez revels in hosting peers after ill health
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Dec 3 A new Latin American and
Caribbean organization backed Argentina's claim to sovereignty
over the British-ruled Falkland Islands and slammed U.S.
sanctions on Cuba at Saturday's end of a two-day summit.
But the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean
States, or CELAC, drew short of any more overt anti-Western
rhetoric as some had feared at a meeting hosted by the avowedly
"anti-imperialist" Venezuelan leader, Hugo Chavez.
Rather, its 22 final declarations ranged wordily but mildly
over the need to combat global ills like price speculation,
drugs, terrorism, nuclear arms and cruelty to migrants.
"I don't think we're exaggerating if we call it a historic
day," said Chavez, 57, for whom the summit achieved two aims:
setting up a regional body without the United States, and
allowing him to showcase his recovery from cancer treatment.
"United in our differences, we must demand respect," Chavez
told the assembly. "No more interference, we've had enough."
Chavez and other left-wing leaders like Raul Castro of
Cuba, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, Evo Morales of Bolivia and
Rafael Correa of Ecuador say the hemisphere-wide Organization
of American States is too eager to please Washington.
But conservative-led nations like Colombia, Chile and
Mexico have clearly ensured the CELAC does not become a
mouthpiece for them, with the final declarations relatively
mild and next year's meeting set for Santiago, Chile.
Although they will raise eyebrows in Washington and London,
the communiques over the Falklands - or Malvinas islands as
they are known in Argentina - and the U.S. embargo on Cuba were
fairly standard positions around the region.
The final declaration backed Argentina's "legitimate
rights" and urged Britain to resume negotiations.
"The Argentine government has shown a permanently
constructive attitude and willingness to reach, via
negotiations, a peaceful and definitive solution to this
anachronistic, colonial situation on American soil."
Almost 30 years after the countries fought a 10-week war
over the South Atlantic islands, the archipelago remains an
emotional national symbol for many in Argentina.
2012 VOTE
On Cuba, CELAC, whose countries have nearly 600 million
people and annual gross domestic product of about $6 trillion,
urged Washington to respect U.N. votes and lift trade sanctions
in place for decades against the communist government.
Chavez, who had cancer surgery in June, relished his
biggest moment on the international stage since then. He
presided over lengthy sessions and speeches, frequently
intervening to add his own anecdotes and opinions.
But he looked noticeably more tired on the second day.
He plans to run for re-election in 2012, and his opponents
used the summit to mount some protests in an attempt to
embarrass him in front of his Latin American counterparts.
Activists beat pots and pans around the city on Saturday
night in a traditional "cacerolazo" demonstration. Some banners
were also briefly unfurled over roads saying "Welcome to Crime
City" - before police removed them.
"You should not ignore that your host, Commander Hugo
Chavez Frias runs a government that systematically violates the
democratic principles that most of you promote and represent in
your respective countries," opposition presidential aspirant
Pablo Medina said in an open letter.
Supporters from Venezuelan slum-dwellers to foreign
left-wing intellectuals say Chavez has done what no other
president here has even attempted - put the OPEC nation's vast
oil wealth at the service of the poor.
Critics counter that he has squandered Venezuela's wealth,
notably by giving cheap oil to allies like Cuba, and has also
behaved like a dictator in packing courts and other
institutions with supporters, and harassing opponents.
Chavez's health is the great unknown in the Oct. 7, 2012
election, when the opposition believes it has the best chance
of unseating him since he took power in 1999.
Chavez says he is cured after four chemotherapy sessions,
though cancer specialists say it is too early to make such a
call. Privately, some government officials admit there is great
concern about the secrecy surrounding his health.