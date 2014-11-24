SANTIAGO Nov 24 A free-trade area that encompasses Latin America's different economies was not a realistic prospect, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said on Monday, even as she opened a forum that seeks to push for further integration across the region.

Ministers and officials for the pro-free trade 'Alianza de Pacifico' states of Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico are meeting on Monday with counterparts from the traditionally more protectionist 'Mercosur' bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Venezuela in the Chilean capital.

The relatively rare coming together of the two sides has been championed by Bachelet. Since her return to power earlier this year, she has been keen to forge links with Mercosur to counteract growing fears that South America was splitting into two, along policy lines.

But the meeting would produce no Latin American "utopia," Bachelet said in a speech to the forum.

"We know that Mercosur and the Alianza del Pacifico are integration schemes that are built on very different bases. It is not realistic to put forward today integration in the area of tariffs, but we can advance in many other areas," she said.

These could include less restrictive movement of people between countries, infrastructure, exports, energy collaboration and improving small business competitiveness by working across borders, she added. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)