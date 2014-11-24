SANTIAGO Nov 24 A free-trade area that
encompasses Latin America's different economies was not a
realistic prospect, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said on
Monday, even as she opened a forum that seeks to push for
further integration across the region.
Ministers and officials for the pro-free trade 'Alianza de
Pacifico' states of Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico are meeting
on Monday with counterparts from the traditionally more
protectionist 'Mercosur' bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay,
Paraguay, and Venezuela in the Chilean capital.
The relatively rare coming together of the two sides has
been championed by Bachelet. Since her return to power earlier
this year, she has been keen to forge links with Mercosur to
counteract growing fears that South America was splitting into
two, along policy lines.
But the meeting would produce no Latin American "utopia,"
Bachelet said in a speech to the forum.
"We know that Mercosur and the Alianza del Pacifico are
integration schemes that are built on very different bases. It
is not realistic to put forward today integration in the area of
tariffs, but we can advance in many other areas," she said.
These could include less restrictive movement of people
between countries, infrastructure, exports, energy collaboration
and improving small business competitiveness by working across
borders, she added.
