SANTIAGO May 17 LATAM Airlines Group SA's
said its Argentina unit is halting all of its flights
in the country until 13:30 GMT on Saturday due to a state
company unilaterally deciding to stop providing services to the
airline.
Intercargo provides Latin America's biggest carrier with
ramps at airports, loads suitcases and manages passenger buses
to terminals, LATAM added in its statement late on Friday.
It was not immediately clear why Intercargo had stopped
providing services to LATAM.
A LATAM representative was not immediately available.
LATAM is doing everything it can to resolve the issue, the
Santiago-based company added.