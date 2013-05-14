SANTIAGO May 14 LATAM Airlines Group SA's
first-quarter net profit fell 43.8 percent from the
year ago period when its earnings benefited from a foreign
exchange gain, the company said on Tuesday.
The airline said in a statement to Chile's securities
regulator that its net income fell to $42.7 million in the first
three months of this year from $76.1 million in the same period
of 2012.
A Reuters poll had forecast Latin America's largest carrier
would post a 54.6 percent tumble in net profit to $38.2 million.
The carrier, the fruit of Chilean LAN's takeover of Brazil's
TAM last year, has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile,
Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.