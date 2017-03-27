(Adds CEO, analyst comments)
By Alan Charlish
March 27 French aerospace equipment maker
Latecoere expects recurring operating profits to
increase this year, as restructuring measures offset a likely
fall in revenue.
The company said on Monday that it expected revenue to
decline by around six percent in 2017 at constant exchange rates
and based on forecasts by its clients, but nevertheless
predicted a slight increase in recurring operating profits.
Shares in Latecoere, which supplies fuselages, doors and
electrical wiring systems to aircraft manufacturers, were down
3.2 percent by 1340 GMT.
Midcap Partners' analyst Gilbert Ferrand, who has a
"neutral" rating on the stock, said the company's guidance for a
drop in revenue this year had taken some analysts by surprise.
Chief Executive Yannick Assouad told Reuters by telephone
that the decrease in business would be felt in the company’s
aerostructures segment in the second half of 2017 due to
decreasing production of Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 7x
and 8x as well as the Airbus A380.
However, Assouad said the transfer of production of some
cabling in Latecoere's interconnection systems business to
Mexico, Morocco and Tunisia, as well as the transfer of
production of Boeing 787 doors to Mexico would allow the company
to post a slight increase in recurring operating profit in 2017.
Latecoere more than doubled its recurring operating profit
for 2016, as it benefited from currency effects, decreasing
assembly times for the Airbus A350 plane and lower unit costs in
aerostructure programmes.
The company reported recurring operating income of 47.9
million euros ($52 million), more than two and a half times
higher than the 2015 figure, which was restated to take account
of the sale of the company's services unit in December.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
