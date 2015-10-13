(Corrects third paragraph to show Cox & Kings is not privately
held)
LONDON Oct 12 TUI Group, the world's
largest leisure tourism group, said it sold its British hotel
booking website LateRooms in early October to focus on its main
package holiday business.
TUI declined to give any details on the sale, but said on
Monday that it will reveal more in its December earnings
release. It announced in May that it was putting LateRooms up
for sale.
Media reports said that LateRooms had been bought by travel
firm Cox & Kings, which is based in India. Cox & Kings was not
immediately available to comment.
LateRooms was bought for 120 million pounds ($184.34
million) in 2006 by First Choice, which the following year
merged to form TUI Travel. TUI Group was formed in 2014 through
the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority-owner
TUI AG.
($1 = 0.6510 pounds)
