VIENNA Nov 21 Austrian rubber and plastic produts maker Semperit has 83 percent of Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx Partners and plans to delist the company, it said on Wednesday.

"Semperit intends to start the necessary steps for delisting as soon as practicable after the end of the offer period," it said in a statement.

The offer period will end on Nov. 23.

The acquisition will give Semperit access to Malaysia's glove industry, a world leader due to its access to rubber. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)