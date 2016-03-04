BOGOTA, March 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Latin
American governments have pledged to work towards ending hunger
within a decade while tackling an epidemic of rising obesity in
the region - itself considered a form of malnutrition.
At a regional meeting of the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO), government representatives from across Latin
American and the Caribbean drew up plans to accelerate cuts in
hunger, which has halved in the region in the last 25 years.
At the same time, far more attention needs to be paid to
combating obesity, particularly among women, in a region where
nearly a quarter of all adults are obese, the FAO said.
"Countries have been very clear: the regional priority is to
eradicate hunger by 2025," Jose Graziano da Silva, head of the
FAO said at the meeting in Mexico City which ended on Thursday.
Efforts to combat hunger will focus on Central America's
"dry corridor" running through Guatemala, El Salvador and
Honduras, where millions of people have been affected by a
prolonged drought exacerbated by climate change.
"Today, climate change has caused those droughts to be more
erratic, prolonged and unpredictable," Graziano da Silva said.
He said Latin America and the Caribbean can be the first
region to achieve two of the U.N.'s Sustainable Development
Goals - eradicating hunger and poverty - five years before the
proposed target dates of 2030.
Since 1991, the number of hungry people in Latin America and
the Caribbean has halved to 34 million from 66 million and the
region was the only one that met the U.N. Millennium Development
Goals on reducing hunger by 2015, the FAO says.
Aid in the form of conditional cash transfers targeting poor
families, pioneered by some of the region's biggest economies,
including Brazil, have meant people have had more money to spend
on food.
But changing diets have triggered a rising tide of obesity,
with nearly a third of women and four million children now obese
in the region.
Programmes aimed at making it easier for family farmers to
access credit, insurance, seeds and fertilizers, to encourage
them to grow traditional food crops are one way of addressing
the problem, Graziano da Silva said.
"The rescue of the region's traditional crops and food
products will allow to promote better diets and face the double
burden of malnutrition," he said.
Initiatives that encourage local governments to buy produce
directly from farmers to provide healthy food for school meals,
already well-established and hailed as a success in Brazil, will
be promoted across Latin America, the FAO said.
The agency said more needs to be done to help subsistence
farmers adjust to the impact of climate change, which brings
increasing extreme and erratic weather from drought to flooding.
Latin America's agricultural sector lost $11 billion due to
natural disasters between 2003 and 2013, the FAO said.
Efforts must also focus on sustainable fishing by states
signing an International Agreement on Port State Measures, which
seeks to combat illegal fishing. Three more countries need to
ratify the agreement for it to come into effect, the FAO said.
(Reporting by Anastasia Moloney, editing by Ros Russell.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)