By Antonio De la Jara and Terry Wade
| MONTEVIDEO, March 17
MONTEVIDEO, March 17 The Inter-American
Development Bank has proposed allowing member countries to tap
loans in case they need to respond to natural disasters, the
multilateral lender's president said on Saturday.
Luis Alberto Moreno said the disaster funding would be
financed by credits normally set aside for counter-cyclical
spending in sharp economic downturns.
"What we want to do is liberate these credits for things
related to natural disasters, so countries can be ready to
disburse them if needed," he told Reuters.
He did not say how much cash would be available for
disasters, but seemed to downplay expectations about how much
funding would be made available.
"This is something we have to talk about" with member
states, he said.
The IADB is one of the main sources of development financing
for Latin America and the Caribbean and approved $10.9 billion
in loans last year.
Moreno said he does not expect the bank to hold another
general capital increase after a recent boost by $70 billion to
$170 billion. The increase raised the IADB's annual lending
capacity to about $12 billion.
Koldo Echevarria, an IADB manager, said the natural disaster
plan presented to the bank's governors would allow countries to
use the loans to reinforce their financial systems. He did not
say when the board of governors would vote on the proposal.
Latin America has suffered deadly disasters in recent years.
In 2010, an earthquake killed 300,000 people and left more than
half a million homeless in Haiti, the region's poorest country.
That same year, one of the biggest earthquakes on record caused
$30 billion in damage in Chile, Latin America's model economy.
"No country is immune to the possibility of being affected
by a (natural disaster) crisis. What we are doing is designing a
series of instruments" to help them cope, Echevarria said.
(Additional reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Anthony
Boadle)