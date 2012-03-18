* Mix of commodities exports crucial if prices fall
* Foreign banks could shed Latam assets in downturn
MONTEVIDEO, March 18 The economy of Latin
America and the Caribbean should grow 3.6 percent this year,
down from recent rates above 5 percent as slower expansion in
China, a soft recovery in the United States and debt woes in
Europe weigh on the global economy.
The Inter-American Development Bank, in its latest annual
outlook released on Sunday, said the region's fortunes would
depend in large part on prices for commodities and demand from
its biggest buyer - China.
Credit pressures in Europe could also prompt foreign banks
to shed assets in the region, while local currencies could
experience excessive appreciation if yield-seeking investors
pour short-term cash into local markets, the IADB said.
"The biggest risks to Latin America are not internal ...
it's more about what happens outside Latin America," IADB
President Luis Alberto Moreno said.
Metals prices would face a more severe hit from a
sharper-than-expected downturn in global growth than would
grains prices because demand for food is more resilient, the
report said.
"If China's growth falters, prices for metals such as
copper, particularly important for Chile and Peru, may fall by
more than a commodity aggregate, while grains prices, important
for Argentina and Brazil, would fall by less," the report said.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut China's 2012 growth target to
an eight-year low of 7.5 percent and vowed to wean the economy
off dependence on government-backed infrastructure and exports
while boosting consumer demand.
IADB economic modeling suggested that commodity prices would
fall on average by 30 percent if Chinese growth rates dropped by
3 percentage points. While grain prices would fall less than 30
percent under such a scenario, copper prices may plummet by some
48 percent from 2011 levels, the report said.
The International Monetary Fund estimates that net commodity
exports account for 10 pct of economic output in South American
countries, and has urged countries to be prepared for a possible
bust in prices. Copper prices have risen more than 12
percent so far this year to more than $8,500 a tonne.
Peru, a major gold producer, is somewhat insulated from
drops in copper prices because gold prices, already near
records, often rise during periods of economic uncertainty.
ASSET SALES?
Another concern is excessive currency appreciation that
undermines the competitiveness of exports and drives up
inflation by causing depreciation when hot-money flows leave.
"The recent period of capital inflows presents potentially
dangerous characteristics," the IADB said.
The report also said a deterioration in the euro zone
economy would likely spark further fire sales of banks in Latin
America, many of which are owned by Spanish banks, although that
was not its baseline scenario.
If there were a severe recession this year and next, it
could prompt further European sovereign credit rating
downgrades, a drying up of liquidity, more pressure on banks,
and asset sales.
"If such assets consist of entire banks with management in
situ and investment funds are unlimited, then such sales may
have a limited impact on the region," the IADB said.
"However, if institutions are dismantled and relationships
between borrowers and lenders are severed - the very essence of
banking - or if only limited funds are available to purchase
those assets, then such sales could have significant negative
effects."
Several multinational banks have sold or split off their
operations in Latin American countries. Spain's Santander
is selling its Colombian unit and a stake in its
Chilean operations. Dutch ING is selling most
of its Latin American operations, and HSBC has agreed
to sell its Mexican and Argentine insurance businesses.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Terry Wade; Additional
reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Peter Cooney)