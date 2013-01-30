MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Peru is in the best shape in
Latin America to withstand an economic meltdown while Venezuela
and Argentina have the weakest defenses, according to an
analysis by International Monetary Fund economists.
Brazil and Mexico, the region's two biggest economies, have
solid enough public finances to cope with moderate shocks but
would benefit from building stronger buffers, a working paper
released on Wednesday showed.
Stress tests against scenarios ranging from a one-off
financial shock with no economic impact to a repeat of the
crisis following the 2008 Lehman Bros collapse showed that
although the region as a whole is more resilient than in the
past, individual countries would struggle to cope.
Fast-growing Peru emerged as the most shock-proof economy in
the region, with a budget surplus and debt worth only about 20
percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay also came in near the top of the
scorecard, followed by Colombia, where the government plans to
balance the budget by 2014.
Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and Ecuador would be able to deal
with a protracted global slowdown but debt ratios could reach 65
percent of GDP, high by emerging-market standards, depending on
whether policymakers tried to counteract the impact with fiscal
stimulus.
A more severe crisis would leave limited room for budget
support as debt would soar even higher, the model showed.
Although Mexico is aiming for a balanced budget this year,
ratings agencies have criticized its reliance on oil revenues.
Brazil, which has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 35 percent, failed to
meet its surplus target last year, raising questions about its
commitment to fiscal discipline.
The IMF paper showed Venezuela and Argentina would have a
budget squeeze even in the face of moderate shocks. Venezuela's
public debt would balloon to 145 percent of GDP in a severe
crisis - about the same as Greece in 2010, at the time of its
first bailout.
"These results suggest that the region would benefit from
further strengthening buffers, while favorable conditions last,
to be in a position to actively use fiscal policy should the
external environment deteriorate markedly," the paper said.