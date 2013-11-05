NEW YORK Nov 5 Major U.S. exchange-traded fund
companies are enthusiastically marketing their wares to Latin
American pension funds, particularly in Chile where investors
can allocate up to 80 percent of their pension contributions in
foreign investments.
As Latin American countries have privatized pension systems,
U.S. ETFs are proving attractive to local fund managers who want
to invest more broadly outside the region, diversify risk and
find products that carry lower costs than traditional mutual
funds.
U.S. ETF providers see the Latin American pension market as
an area of growth outside their saturated home market. Their
products have met a favorable reception from national regulators
for their relative simplicity and transparent structure.
"There's a lot of excitement around the region from a lot of
investment managers," said Vanguard principal Dennis Duffy, who
oversees Vanguard's Americas business outside of the United
States.
New York-based WisdomTree Investments Inc became
the latest firm to expand in the region on Monday, when Chilean
regulators approved three additional ETFs for sale to
locally-based pension funds, bringing its total to 13 approved
funds, according to the company.
"Given the interest we've seen by Chilean pension investors
in U.S. equity funds over the last year, we are delighted," said
Luciano Siracusano, chief investment strategist, at Wisdom Tree.
Larger ETF players, like BlackRock Inc, Vanguard and
State Street Corp have long been active in those markets
and have noted heightened enthusiasm.
At State Street, ETF assets under management in the region
have grown nearly three-fold in three years, to $8.36 billion at
the end of July, up from $2.94 billion in 2010, which may not
include ETFs that Latin American managers have bought directly
in the United States or on other exchanges. State Street
includes Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru in its Latin America
region.
Vanguard has been in Chile for more than a decade and has
seen a shift in pension account interest away from traditional
mutual funds towards ETFs, Duffy said in an interview.
BlackRock, which cross-listed its first iShares ETF in Latin
America in 2004, has been expanding its iShares team in the
region and now has roughly 70 people on the ground in the
region, with about 30 additional staff members serving Latin
American clients from abroad.
The number of iShares ETFs offered in countries in the
region now top 150 individually in Mexico, Chile and Peru.
LATAM PENSION SYSTEMS ATTRACT ETFs
Chile's $163 billion pension pool is particularly attractive
to U.S. ETF providers, because it is large, well established and
allows a significant percentage of foreign investments. Workers
there are required to contribute 10 percent of their monthly
earnings to their individual accounts directed by pension
managers.
Over the years, other Latin American countries have also
adapted to the privatization of pension systems and are seen as
promising ETF markets, said Kevin Quigg, global head of ETF
sales strategy at State Street.
State Street is seeing a greater number of investors in the
region turning to ETFs covering more targeted exposures, such as
their SPDR S&P China ETF, whereas in the past, most
trended to larger, broader ETFs, such as the Dow diamond and
SPDR S&P 500 ETF, St
"As more people are participating in the system itself, the
menu and sophistication of options has grown," Quigg said.
The three newly approved WisdomTree funds were the
WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund, the WisdomTree MidCap
Earnings Fund and the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend
Fund.
WisdomTree, along with other U.S. ETF providers, must seek
approval from the Comisión Clasificadora de Riesgo, the Chilean
pension funds investment regulator, before being able to offer
their ETFs to local pension investors.
"Regulators love the ETF structure," said BlackRock's Daniel
Gamba, head of the iShares Americas institutional business.
"They like the fact that they are highly regulated instruments
that are transparent and have daily holdings."
LOOKING TO U.S. FUNDS
Many Latin American investors turn to U.S. ETFs as a way to
invest more broadly outside of their region, where only 38
exchange-traded products are locally domiciled in Latin America,
according to BlackRock data.
Those ETFs in Latin America account for about $11.5 billion
in assets, or roughly 0.5 percent of the overall global market,
according to BlackRock. The United States, with the largest
market share of 70.5 percent, by comparison, had 1,524 products
with $1.6 trillion in assets.
"Latin American pension funds can't invest only in one
region," said Aite Group emerging markets analyst Danielle
Tierney, which explains why many of them turn to U.S. funds.
"It's theoretically a way to diversify away risk," she said.
While Chile has been an early area of growth for many ETF
providers, Richard Morris, a New York-based partner at Morgan,
Lewis & Bockius LLP who works with exchange-traded fund
providers in the industry, said he sees potential for sponsors
to increase their diversification in other countries.
"Historically when people talk about making their products
available in Central and South America, it's been in Mexico in
Chile, but over the years, there's been an increased interest in
expanding into countries like Brazil," Morris said, also
mentioning Colombia and Argentina.
"All of these markets are growing as the markets for
financial instruments have grown," he said.