SANTIAGO, Dec 11 The economies of Latin America
and the Caribbean are expected to grow by 3.2 percent in 2014,
gathering pace from this year's forecast for 2.6 percent growth,
the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on
Wednesday.
A moderately more favorable global outlook will boost demand
for the commodities-dependent region's exports next year, the
Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the
Caribbean said in a report.
Here is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, with all
figures expressed in terms of percentage change:
Forecast 2014 Forecast Estimated 2012
2013
Brazil 2.6 2.4 1.0
Mexico 3.5 1.3 3.9
Argentina 2.6 4.5 1.9
Colombia 4.5 4.0 4.2
Chile 4.0 4.2 5.6
Peru 5.5 5.2 6.3
Latam & 3.2 2.6 3.1
Caribbean