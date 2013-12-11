SANTIAGO, Dec 11 The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to grow by 3.2 percent in 2014, gathering pace from this year's forecast for 2.6 percent growth, the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on Wednesday. A moderately more favorable global outlook will boost demand for the commodities-dependent region's exports next year, the Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a report. Here is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, with all figures expressed in terms of percentage change: Forecast 2014 Forecast Estimated 2012 2013 Brazil 2.6 2.4 1.0 Mexico 3.5 1.3 3.9 Argentina 2.6 4.5 1.9 Colombia 4.5 4.0 4.2 Chile 4.0 4.2 5.6 Peru 5.5 5.2 6.3 Latam & 3.2 2.6 3.1 Caribbean