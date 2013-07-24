* Powerhouses Brazil, Mexico to grow less than forecast-UN
* UN calls on commodities-dependent Latam to diversify
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, July 24 The economies of Latin America
and the Caribbean are seen expanding 3 percent in 2013, more
slowly than initially forecast as a gloomier global economy
restrains exports and domestic demand, a United Nations body
said on Wednesday.
The lower view is due to slower-than-previously forecast
growth in regional powerhouses Brazil and Mexico, as well as
easing expansions in small-but-robust Chile, Panama and Peru,
the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
said.
The region is expected to expand 3.0 percent this year, down
from a prior official view for 3.5 percent growth and on par
with 3.0 percent growth in 2012, the Chile-based commission
added.
The U.N. body warned that commodities-exporting Latin
America is highly reliant on demand from China and Europe, as
well as domestic consumption.
"The actual outlook highlights problems in the
sustainability of growth in the majority of the region's
economies, and justifies considering the need to amplify and
diversify," said Alicia Barcena, the ECLAC's executive
secretary.
Soy, oil and copper have boosted the resource-rich region,
helping trigger a spending boom in much of its expanding
economies but raising questions about the sustainability of
growth.
The region has already seen economic expansion ease from an
ebullient 5.6 percent in 2010 and 4.3 percent in 2011.
Still, Latin America and the Caribbean's projected 3.0
percent economic expansion for this year puts it well above the
global growth forecast of 2.3 percent.
REGIONAL GIANTS TO GROW LESS THAN FORECAST
Latin America's largest economy, Brazil, is seen clocking
2.5 percent growth this year, the ECLAC said, lowering its
previous forecast for 3.0 percent expansion. Growth is still
seen picking up from the paltry 0.9 percent clocked last year,
however.
Growth in Mexico is projected at 2.8 percent, below the
former view of 3.5 percent growth and slower than the 3.9
percent registered in 2012.
The ECLAC kept its forecast for soy-exporting Argentina's
economic growth unchanged at 3.5 percent, which would be a
significant pick-up from 1.9 percent growth last year.
Latin America's economic expansion has also been buoyed by
smaller, dynamic economies in Chile, Colombia, Panama and Peru.
But these too are mostly seen easing their brisk pace of growth.
Colombia's economy will grow 4.0 percent this year, as it
did last year, the ECLAC projected, lowering its forecast from
4.5 percent.
Copper-dependent Chile is expected to grow 4.6 percent in
2013, under a previous forecast for 5.0 percent growth and far
below last year's 5.6 percent rate.
Neighboring Peru, an economic star in the region, will grow
5.9 percent in 2013, a smidgen lower than the 6.0 percent
projected earlier and the 6.3 percent of last year.
Venezuela's economy is seen growing 1 percent, slowing
sharply from 2012's 5.6 percent rate.