June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital
Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed
$1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp
with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS) for the second time.
This followed Canyon Bridge partner Ray Bingham's
resignation from two corporate boards, Cypress Semiconductor
Corp and Oracle Corp, over claims of potential
conflict of interest.
Here's a look at the latest twist and turns in Canyon
Bridge's attempted acquisition of Lattice:
- February 2016: Lattice approaches Cypress Semiconductor Corp
to gauge its interest in making an acquisition offer.
Cypress declined.
- April 8, 2016: Financial advisers for China Reform Fund
Management Co contact Lattice's advisers to express interest in
discussing "a strategic transaction involving Lattice."
- May 5, 2016: Lattice CEO Darin Billerbeck and the company's
financial adviser Morgan Stanley meet with Benjamin Chow,
a representative of China Reform to discuss a potential deal.
- August 2016: Ray Bingham meets Chow and discusses serving in
an advisory role for a private equity fund.
- August 2016: Lattice and China Reform discuss China Reform's
most recent deal proposal. During those talks, Chow states that,
after discussions with China Reform, he was considering leaving
China Reform to form a new private equity fund, which one of
China Reform’s affiliates, CVC, had agreed to invest in. This
fund eventually became Canyon Bridge.
- September 2016: Chow informs Bingham that Canyon Bridge had
received an initial $1.5 billion funding commitment, and that it
was in active negotiations with a potential target in the United
States.
- September 2016: Cypress turns down another opportunity to make
an acquisition offer for Lattice.
- October 2016: Cypress Semiconductor Corp executive
chairman Ray Bingham reaches an understanding with Ben Chow
about how they would work together.
- November 2, 2016: Lattice's board holds a meeting with its
advisers where they discuss the proposed merger agreement at
length, including the experience and reputations of Canyon
Bridge’s co-founders, Bingham and Chow. Morgan Stanley informs
Lattice that the $8.30 per share offer from Canyon Bridge is a
fair price to the company’s shareholders.
- November 3, 2016: Canyon Bridge's $1.3 billion acquisition of
Lattice is announced. Bingham is quoted in the press release as
a co-founder of Canyon Bridge praising the transaction. Cypress
first learns of Bingham's status as a partner of Canyon Bridge
from the press release.
- November 4, 2016: Cypress' board holds a meeting where Bingham
tells the board he is considering joining Canyon Bridge as a
minority partner part-time. Cypress' board finds no apparent
conflict of interest for Bingham, but agrees to continue
monitoring the situation.
- December 23, 2016: Bingham joins Canyon Bridge as a partner.
His employment is backdated to October 18.
- January 27, 2017: T.J. Rodgers, founder and former CEO of
Cypress, files a lawsuit against Bingham, alleging he had an
"irreconcilable conflict of interest" in joining Canyon Bridge,
which he says competes "head-to-head" with it.
- March 2017: Bingham resigns from Oracle's board after being
told to choose between the technology giant and Canyon Bridge.
Oracle expressed concern Bingham's relationship with Canyon
Bridge could compromise Oracle's business with the United States
government, according to court documents.
- March 24, 2017: Lattice and Canyon Bridge refile their CFIUS
application, seeking more time to secure U.S. approval of the
deal with CFIUS beyond the standard period of 75 days.
- June 9, 2017: After the 75 days lapsed from its previous CFIUS
application, Lattice and Canyon Bridge agree to refile their
CFIUS application for the second time. They extend their merger
agreement from August 1 to September 30, to allow more time for
the deal to be approved.
- June 11, 2017: Bingham resigns from Cypress' board.
Sources unless otherwise specified: Lattice's proxy statement to
shareholders, Cypress proxy statement and supplements, court
documents from Delaware's Court of Chancery.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco)