Nov 3 Programmable chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp said on Thursday that it is being bought by private equity buyout firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for $1.3 billion, including debt.

The $8.30 per-share deal is at a 30.3 percent premium to Lattice's Wednesday close of $6.37.

