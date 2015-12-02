RIGA/PARIS Dec 2 Sleek in blue and white livery
under a hangar spotlight at Riga airport, a single Bombardier
CSeries jet symbolises a rebirth for both the Latvian
flag carrier and the planemaker.
Both companies are looking for a relaunch based on the
economics of lightweight jets, whose lower emissions appeal to a
country with Europe's first Green head of state.
But the airline's growth hangs in the balance as Latvia's
parliament prepares to vote on an 80-million-euro lifeline
needed to pay for the jets, with implications for Bombardier and
the last Baltic flag carrier.
Bombardier can ill afford to lose its third-largest airline
customer for the 110-130 seater as it recovers from delays with
the help of its own Quebec lifeline.
But a recent visit to Riga to display the plane has been
swamped by a political row, as the country debates whether it
can afford to recapitalise the airline.
"We really need to try ways to strengthen our national
company, so that it can expand its market in the region,"
Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis told Reuters.
"I hope parliament will vote (in favour)."
On the eve of Thursday's vote, prospects for approval rose
after the government blocked proposals for AirBaltic to invest
separately in Superjet regional planes from Russia's Sukhoi,
whose parent is covered by EU sanctions.
Vejonis, who has taken a hawkish stand against Russia
following the Ukraine crisis, earlier told Reuters such a
purchase would be "a very bad signal for society, for the
aircraft industry and also for the whole of Europe."
AirBaltic aims to use 13 CSeries and around 5 regional jets
to make Riga an East-West hub. But under EU rules it can only
get the necessary state funds alongside a private investment.
Last month, German banker Ralf Dieter Montag-Girmes agreed
to invest 52 million euros for a 20 percent stake.
The arrival of an investor with lengthy experience in Russia
raised political and media concerns that Latvia could import
Russian jets, putting the overall refinancing at risk.
Montag-Girmes has denied any pro-Russian bias.
"Of course I do have a relationship with certain
manufacturers of aircraft because that is part of my business,
but I am not linked to anyone one particular manufacturer," he
told Latvian news service lsm.lv.
Chief Executive Martin Gauss, who returned AirBaltic to
profit through restructuring, told Reuters it would decide any
regional aircraft purchases after the refinancing.
