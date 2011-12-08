BRUSSELS Dec 8 The European Commission
and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday they had
approved the final stage of a bailout programme for Latvia, but
said the government had to stand ready to further trim its 2012
budget deficit if necessary.
Latvia took a 7.5 billion euro bailout led by the IMF and EU
in 2008. The bailout, of which it has used 4.4 billion euros,
was accompanied by a tough programme of budget deficit cutting
measures. The two lenders said they had approved a final set of
measures under the programme in the 2012 budget.
"Although the mission teams expressed doubts about some
measures in the government's budget proposal, such as further
cuts in road maintenance and reduced safety net spending, the
budget should be sufficient to achieve the fiscal target," the
IMF and European Commission said in a statement.
"As a contingency, the government stands ready to introduce
additional measures during 2012 if these will be needed to meet
the deficit criterion," they added.
(Reporting by Rex Merrifield in Brussels and Patrick Lannin in
Stockholm)