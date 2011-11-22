BRIEF-AFC Group says FY net loss NZ$477,523
* Anticipated annual sales revenue in 2017 financial year rose to NZ$12.74 million representing increase from NZ$1.57 million from previous financial year
RIGA Nov 22 The closure by regulators of mid-sized bank Latvijas Krajbanka presents little risk to the banking system as a whole, the head of the Latvian central bank said on Tuesday.
The FKTK bank supervisor late on Monday decided to halt operations at Krajbanka after the bank's Lithuanian parent was last week taken over by the Lithuanian government amid allegations of fraud.
"As far as systemic risk goes, ank chief Ilmars Rimsevics told public radio. He said he expected I think that it will also be small," Latvian central bthe state deposit insurance fund to be brought into operation.
(Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh, writing by Patrick Lannin; Editing by John Stonestreet)
SHANGHAI, June 14 The Shanghai branch of China's central bank is asking city lenders for information on asset quality, credit needs and potential risks on top of what all Chinese banks are preparing for a routine assessment, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.