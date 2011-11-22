RIGA Nov 22 The closure by regulators of mid-sized bank Latvijas Krajbanka presents little risk to the banking system as a whole, the head of the Latvian central bank said on Tuesday.

The FKTK bank supervisor late on Monday decided to halt operations at Krajbanka after the bank's Lithuanian parent was last week taken over by the Lithuanian government amid allegations of fraud.

"As far as systemic risk goes, ank chief Ilmars Rimsevics told public radio. He said he expected I think that it will also be small," Latvian central bthe state deposit insurance fund to be brought into operation.

