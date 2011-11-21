* Lithuania discovers bigger hole at nationalised bank
* Former owners threaten legal action
* Lithuania last week took over Snoras Bank
(Adds quotes, background)
By Aleks Tapinsh and Nerijus Adomaitis
RIGA/VILNIUS, Nov 21 Regulators in Latvia
halted operations at mid-sized bank Latvijas Krajbanka on
Monday after the bank's parent was seized by the state last
week in neighbouring Lithuania amid allegations of fraud.
The actions are the most serious problems for the banking
sector in the Baltic region after Latvia in 2008 had to rescue
its second-largest bank. Latvia subsequently needed a bailout
led by the International Monetary Fund and European Union.
Lithuania last week took over Krajbanka's 68-percent owner,
Snoras Bank, saying it had found a hole in Snoras' assets worth
about 300 million euros ($404 million). Prosecutors are
investigating alleged fraud.
In Latvia, the FKTK supervisor said it had found funds
missing at the bank, the 10th-largest by assets and
sixth-largest by deposits.
It said it fired the bank's board and that the FKTK's
deputy head would lead a group of authorised representatives.
It also informed the general prosecutor's office about the
shortfall of funds.
A former senior manager at Krajbanka, Dzintars Pelcbergs,
told Latvian television that the bank had been surprised by the
FKTK decision and that management had no idea about any
shortage of funds. "Otherwise (if it had known), the bank's
management would immediately have acted," he said.
Snoras was owned by Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov.
He and his Lithuanian partner in Snoras have criticised
Lithuania for nationalising the bank, calling it robbery, and
have threatened legal action. They have denied any wrongdoing.
DEEPER SNORAS PROBLEMS
In Lithuania, the government and central bank on Monday
delayed making a decision on renewing some operations at
Snoras.
"As far as I understand, the situation discovered at Snoras
is more complicated than previously thought," Lithuanian Prime
Minister Andrius Kubilius told reporters. "The investigation
will reveal how much this bank was a responsible commercial
bank, and how much it was sometimes just a machine for handling
shady financial transactions," he said.
Lithuania has said the country would not need to inject
taxpayer money unless the shortfall exceeded 1.5 billion
euros.
The former owners, Antonov, who previously had tried to
become an investor in struggling car maker Saab SWAN.AS but
was blocked by the European Investment Bank, and Lithuanian
partner Raimondas Baranauskas, criticised what they said was
the government's "illegal takeover."
"We declare our intention to use all the legal means at our
disposal to defend our business and support private business in
Lithuania," they wrote in the Telegraf newspaper, a daily
published in Russian in Latvia.
The bank sectors of the Baltic states are dominated by
Nordic banks such as Swedbank, (SWEDa.ST) SEB (SEBa.ST) and
Nordea (NDA.ST). Snoras and Krajbanka were among the main banks
owned by non-Nordic investors.
($1 = 2.553 Lithuanian Litas)